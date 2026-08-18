Everton stepping up interest in Richarlison chase, player wants move but deal contingent on sales

Everton are pushing hard to bring Tottenham attacker Richarlison back to the club before the end of the window.

Richarlison is understood to be open to a return to Everton this summer, with the Toffees maintaining regular contact with Tottenham over a potential move for the Brazilian. According to Sebastien Vidal, Everton remain interested in bringing their former forward back to Merseyside and are in communication with the North London club regarding a possible deal.

Tottenham are not actively pushing for Richarlison’s departure, but they are open to selling the 29-year-old. His current contract expires in 2027, meaning Spurs could consider cashing in rather than risk losing him for free.

What could lead to Richarlison’s return?

The Toffees, however, are not expected to accelerate their pursuit immediately. The club could wait for either Beto or Thierno Barry to leave before making a more concrete move for Richarlison. That would give David Moyes greater clarity over his attacking options and potentially create the financial and squad space required to bring the Brazil international back.

Moyes is looking to upgrade his attacking options and sees Richarlison as a more reliable solution. His versatility is another major attraction, with the former Everton star capable of operating through the middle or from wider positions.

Richarlison already knows his previous surroundings well after spending four seasons with the Merseyside club between 2018 and 2022. He scored 53 goals in 152 appearances before Tottenham paid £60 million to take him to North London in the summer of 2022.

The versatile attacker’s spell at Spurs has been mixed, but he has remained a useful attacking option, making 133 appearances for Tottenham, scoring 32 goals and providing 15 assists. In the 2025/26 campaign, he featured in 43 matches and accumulated more than 2,600 minutes whilst contributing to 17 goals.

Everton believe his experience and familiarity with the club could make him an attractive option as they look to improve their attack. Richarlison’s willingness to return could also simplify negotiations, although Tottenham’s valuation will ultimately play a major role.

For now, the Merseyside club appear to be keeping the dialogue open rather than pushing for an immediate agreement. Should either Beto or Thierno Barry depart, they will have the space and funds to accelerate negotiations and bring Richarlison back.