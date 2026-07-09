Tottenham set asking price to sell Richarlison this summer

Tottenham Hotspur will demand around €30 million to part ways with 29-year-old Brazilian international Richarlison this summer.

According to a report by Turkish outlet Ajansspor, Richarlison faces an uncertain future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium a third of the way through the ongoing transfer window. The North London club’s asking price is now clear, and the update has also revealed the player’s salary expectations at his next club.

Per Ajansspor, the South American attacker wants to sign a €10 million-a-year contract at his next club, creating a complicated scenario for most of his reported suitors. Additionally, the player is ready to leave Tottenham to embark on a new adventure in the coming weeks.

Richarlison Transfer to Tottenham: The story so far

Richarlison has experienced mixed fortunes since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Everton in July 2022. The 29-year-old was among the best attackers in the Premier League when he moved to the North London club. However, poor form and fitness issues have blighted much of his Tottenham spell, though he showed marked improvement under Thomas Frank last season.

The Brazilian attacker featured regularly in a tumultuous 2025/26 campaign and ended the season as Tottenham’s top scorer. He accumulated 12 goals and five assists in 43 outings across all competitions, making him a rare bright spot for the North London club. This resurgence demonstrates his quality, yet the player faces an uncertain future at the club this summer.

What next?

Widespread reports have linked Richarlison with Everton, who also wanted to re-sign him last summer before a deal did not materialise. The continued interest makes sense, as the Toffees are scouring the market for a top-class attacker. With Beto and Thierno Barry delivering inconsistent performances this season, David Moyes can certainly benefit from adding another proven striker to his ranks.

Additionally, the Tottenham attacker versatility at attacking positions has made him a recurring target for Everton, where he could provide competition to Iliman Ndiaye. He has recently re-emerged as a target for Everton, though they reportedly face stiff competition from several other clubs.

Recently, an unnamed club submitted an offer to sign the Brazilian forward, though the team’s identify remains a mystery. Other reports have linked him with Turkish Super Lig outfits. However, per Ajansspor, the financial demands of the Tottenham attacker and the North London club may “hinder” a transfer.