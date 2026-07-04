Everton step up plans to sign a striker amid Beto, Thierno Barry concerns

Everton are expected to make a move for a new striker in the close season amid concerns over their existing options, including Thierno Barry.

Everton are set to pursue a new striker in the summer transfer window, per Football Insider, amid manager David Moyes’s push to add goalscoring firepower. The Toffees are concerned about the output of existing options, including Thierno Barry and Beto. Should Moyes press ahead with bringing in a new centre-forward, it could mark the end of the road for one of their existing options.

Thierno Barry played 38 times in the Premier League and scored eight goals, while Beto put up similar numbers, scoring seven in 37. The lack of a pure goalscorer up front is probably one of the major reasons Everton finished 13th last season, despite being in firm contention for European football right until the final weeks of the campaign.

Recent links with Jarrod Bowen should come as no surprise, as David Moyes is eager to bring a prolific goalscorer into the team. The idea is to achieve their European ambitions next season, with the club preparing moves to bolster the squad.

Everton to prioritise a new striker?

Signing a new striker is firmly on the agenda amid concerns about Beto and the £27 million signing from last summer, Barry. There have also been concerns about the duo, who are of a similar ilk when it comes to style and overall impact on the pitch.

Barry has been reportedly linked with RB Leipzig recently, and Beto could also attract interest, depending on how the market evolves. Whether Everton are open to selling them both remains the question, but in Barry’s case, they might be willing to offload him if a replacement arrives in the summer, as per reports.

Which strikers are linked with Everton?

Atalanta’s El Bilal Toure is one of the reported targets, and Moyes is eager to explore the market within England as well as Europe. Meanwhile, Eredivisie top scorer Ayase Ueda is also a name under consideration, while a host of other clubs are also keen on the Japanese international, who plays for Feyenoord. A new striker remains Everton’s primary transfer priority, with Moyes expected to accelerate discussions over the coming weeks.