Aston Villa, Everton, Fulham, Newcastle United vying for El Bilal Toure

Aston Villa, Everton, Fulham, and Newcastle United are keen on signing 24-year-old Malian international El Bilal Toure from Atalanta this summer.

According to a report by Africa Foot, a four-way Premier League battle is brewing for the signature of El Bilal Toure, with Fulham leading the race. The 24-year-old winger has no future at Atalanta, and the Serie A club will demand around €18 million to part ways with him in the ongoing transfer window.

El Bilal Toure and his struggles

El Bilal Toure has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Atalanta from UD Almeria in July 2023. The 24-year-old attacker’s stock was high when he moved to the Serie A club three years ago. However, fitness issues and poor form have plagued him, with a loan stint with VfB Stuttgart not yielding the desired results. His loan move to Besiktas in the 2025/26 season proved productive.

The Malian international scored seven goals and five assists in 26 outings for Besiktas. Those performances have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, and an adventure in the Premier League may be on the cards.

A man in demand

Aston Villa will target a wide attacker this summer, as Unai Emery is eager to reduce the over-dependence on Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins in the upcoming campaign. Toure would add depth to their wide attacking options, which have relied heavily on those two players.

Meanwhile, El Bilal Toure has been on Everton’s radar for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as the Toffees are understood to be concerned about Jack Grealish’s long-term future, having yet to strike an agreement with Manchester City on a permanent move. Additionally, Iliman Ndiaye has emerged as a target for Manchester United and other bigwigs.

As for Fulham, Harry Wilson has become a free agent and is reportedly unlikely to sign a new deal with the West London club. With Samuel Chukwueze’s permanent move still pending, Fulham are likely to pursue a new wide attacker before the window closes—and El Bilal Toure is an option the Cottagers are understood to be considering.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are on the cusp of signing Bazoumana Toure from TSG Hoffenheim. However, the Magpies need more quality in the final third, as Anthony Elanga struggled in his debut season, and Jacob Murphy is no longer a regular starter. Meanwhile, Atalanta’s asking price of €18 million is not excessive, though Aston Villa, Everton, and Newcastle have fallen behind Fulham in the battle for the Malian winger’s signature.