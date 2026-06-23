Everton will only sell Thierno Barry if they can land a replacement

Everton striker Thierno Barry has been heavily linked with a move away from the Merseyside club in the ongoing transfer window.

Bundesliga club RB Leipzig are interested in signing 23-year-old Everton attacker Thierno Barry, but the Toffees will not sanction his departure unless they can find a quality replacement from the market.

According to an update by Football Insider, they paid £27 million to sign the French striker, and any club hoping to sign Barry will have to pay that kind of money for him. The Bundesliga giants have reportedly made enquiries about the 23-year-old attacker’s availability. However, Everton are in no mood to sanction his departure right now.

Barry scored eight goals in the Premier League last season, and he was quite inconsistent. However, there is no doubt that he is a talented player with a bright future. Regular football in England could bring out the best in him.

Meanwhile, Everton were overly reliant on Beto for goals last season, and they already lack attacking depth. Selling Barry would mean Beto would be the only goalscorer at the club next season. That is a risk Everton simply cannot take.

The Merseyside club will be hoping to push for European qualification next season, and they have a talented team. They need more quality and depth on the side in order to improve. They should look to bring in a quality goalscorer this summer.

Everton must keep Barry and sign another striker

Also, Beto is about to enter the final year of his contract with the club, and it is no surprise that Everton are so rigid with their stance regarding Barry’s future amid the RB Leipzig links. Meanwhile, the 23-year-old attacker will be hoping to play regularly for Everton next season and continue his development.

It remains to be seen whether the Premier League is prepared to provide him with that platform. If they cannot provide Barry with the necessary assurance, the move to Germany could be an exciting one for him.

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Everton should ideally look to keep the 23-year-old attacker at the club and groom him into a future star. They should also look to bring in another experienced striker to support Barry and Beto.