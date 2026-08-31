Aston Villa told to pay £25 million to sign Jean-Philippe Mateta

Aston Villa are pursuing Jean-Philippe Mateta before the transfer window closes, with manager Unai Emery keen to add a striker to his frontline.

According to Football Insider, Crystal Palace are set to demand £25 million to sell Jean-Philippe Mateta before the end of the transfer window. Unai Emery had been keen to add a new striker, possibly as Tammy Abraham could leave before deadline day, with the Frenchman one of the top options available in the market.

Aston Villa are set for a busy end to their transfer window as incomings continue. Having signed Ibrahim Mbaye from PSG, they are also closing in on a move for Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis, while Unai Emery is targeting a new striker.

Having already signed Nicolas Jackson, Emery feels the frontline also requires another forward, as Tammy Abraham could yet depart before the transfer deadline. Ipswich Town have an agreement with Villa to sign the latter on loan, but are yet to receive the green light from the player. As for Jackson, he is seen as the direct replacement for Ollie Watkins, who has completed his move to Al-Hilal.

Crystal Palace name Mateta price

Aston Villa have already failed with a bid to sign Jean-Philippe Mateta, with Crystal Palace now demanding at least £25 million to part ways with the disgruntled French attacker. Villa are expected to launch another bid for the player, while other clubs have also shown interest.

Mateta recently argued that the final year of his contract with Crystal Palace was invalid, but the issue is now considered resolved. The 29-year-old might look to leave the club for a new challenge, with a waiting game underway to see if Villa come in with a late offer before Tuesday’s deadline.

Do Aston Villa need Jean-Philippe Mateta?

Aston Villa have a decent frontline with the addition of Jackson, but with UEFA Champions League football on the horizon, Emery likely needs a deeper attacking setup. The Mbaye signing helps to an extent, while impressive teenage sensation Brian Madjo is also expected to play key minutes.

The 29-year-old striker’s experience offers the squad a proven operator who can challenge Jackson and cover for Abraham’s likely departure, strengthening Emery’s attacking depth for European competition. However, should Palace also seek a replacement before sanctioning a sale, negotiations could extend beyond the Tuesday deadline.

The transfer window deadline is Tuesday, with Villa expected to decide whether to launch another bid for the French striker before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.