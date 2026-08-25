Aston Villa fail with bid to sign Jean-Philippe Mateta, player offered to Manchester United

Crystal Palace have turned down a bid from Aston Villa for Jean-Philippe Mateta worth nearly £25 million, with Manchester United offered the chance to sign striker.

Crystal Palace have rejected Aston Villa’s £20-25 million bid for Jean-Philippe Mateta, per Ben Jacobs. Manchester United have also been offered the opportunity to sign the French striker by intermediaries, potentially opening a competitive battle for the French forward.

Crystal Palace are unclear on what they want to do with the 29-year-old, who is in the final year of his deal at the club. In recent days, the French striker reportedly disputed the validity of the final year of his contract, but the issue has since been dismissed by Palace and the relevant authorities. However, the dispute has heightened speculation over his immediate future.

Meanwhile, the issue has brought further speculation over the French attacker’s immediate future. Aston Villa have now seen a bid worth £20-25 million rejected by Palace, although there could be further scope to negotiate on price. David Ornstein indicated that the search for a new striker could be related to the Ollie Watkins situation, amid interest from Al-Hilal in the experienced Villa forward.

Aston Villa’s striker search

Villa have endured a difficult start to the season following their 4-0 defeat to Brighton on the opening day. The Watkins situation has compounded their troubles heading towards the transfer deadline, with reports stating the forward refused to play for the team as he is keen to join Al-Hilal.

Al-Hilal’s interest in the experienced Villa forward has prompted Emery to line up replacements. Villa were earlier offered Mateta as a potential option, and the player appeared open to leaving Palace for a Champions League club.

David Ornstein indicated that Villa’s striker search is directly tied to the Watkins situation, with the club willing to sell the forward if they can secure a replacement.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson is a key target for Emery’s recruitment, placing him alongside Mateta as a primary option. With the Palace bid rejected, Emery is likely to return with an improved offer or accelerate negotiations for Jackson before the transfer deadline.

Could Manchester United chase Mateta?

According to talkSPORT, intermediaries have offered Mateta to Manchester United as Unai Emery remains keen to land a new striker in the final days of the window. Joshua Zirkzee is reported to be considering his future before the window closes, and Mateta could serve as one of several options to bolster United’s striking depth.

However, there are no indications that the Red Devils are inching closer to a deal for the 29-year-old striker despite the offer from intermediaries. With the transfer deadline approaching, Emery must choose: pursue Jackson as the priority or return to negotiate for Mateta.