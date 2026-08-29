Aston Villa contemplate fresh bid to sign Jean-Philippe Mateta

Aston Villa are preparing for further changes in attack as Unai Emery looks to ensure his squad is not left short during the final days of the transfer window.

With Ollie Watkins and Tammy Abraham both potentially heading for the exit, Aston Villa are assessing several options who could immediately step into the centre-forward role despite signing Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea.

One of those options is Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, and Football Insider reports that the West Midlands outfit are now considering returning with a second offer for the 29-year-old after seeing their opening bid rejected.

Aston Villa could test Palace again

Aston Villa remain keen on Mateta and are weighing up whether to move closer to Crystal Palace’s valuation. The Eagles are understood to want around £25 million for the France international, who has entered the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park.

That contractual situation creates an important decision for Pierre Sage’s side. Crystal Palace can either retain Mateta for another season and potentially lose him for nothing next summer, or cash in now if an acceptable proposal arrives.

Villa believe an improved offer could therefore force Palace to reconsider their stance. Mateta is also believed to unsettled in South London after he raised an issue over the validity of his contract. That adds another layer of uncertainty around his future.

Crystal Palace under no pressure to accept low offer

Despite the contract situation, Crystal Palace are not desperate to sell. Football Insider reports that the Eagles remain prepared to keep Mateta for the season if interested clubs refuse to meet their demands. They value his contribution enough to accept the risk of him leaving on a free transfer next year.

That means Villa will have to substantially improve on their opening proposal if they want negotiations to progress. Mateta has been a long-term target for the Midlands club, and the possible departures of Watkins and Abraham could now accelerate their interest.

A deal would also provide Villa with a striker already proven in the Premier League, reducing the adaptation risk that can accompany a late-window signing from abroad. Mateta looks like a logical target for Aston Villa if they lose both Watkins and Abraham.

He has Premier League experience, would be available for a relatively manageable fee, and his contract situation gives Villa some leverage. The difficulty is that Crystal Palace are comfortable keeping him, even if that means losing him for nothing next summer. If the Villans are serious, they may need to move quickly towards the £25 million asking price rather than hoping Palace will soften their position late in the window.