Aston Villa step up interest in Jean-Philippe Mateta amid Manchester United, Tottenham threat

Aston Villa are ready to step up their interest in Jean-Philippe Mateta as other rivals are alert to the Frenchman’s potential availability.

Aston Villa are stepping up their interest in Jean-Philippe Mateta as Manchester United and Tottenham keep tabs on the Frenchman, with Caught Offside reporting that Unai Emery’s side are ready to make a late push for the Crystal Palace striker amid a strained relationship between the club and the player.

As reported by the BBC’s Sami Mokbel, the French striker recently argued that the final year of his contract was invalid, and while the issue has been clarified by the club, the relationship has been strained, which could prompt a late exit.

David Ornstein reported a failed bid from Aston Villa a few days ago, and it appears Unai Emery’s side are still in the mix for the 29-year-old unsettled Crystal Palace star. It remains to be seen whether they will improve their previously reported £20 million offer and make a new bid that satisfies Palace.

Villa’s renewed pursuit

Aston Villa are reportedly loaning out Tammy Abraham to Ipswich Town while signing Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea as they prepare for Ollie Watkins leaving for Al-Hilal. Realistically, Villa would need a replacement striker, and a deal for Mateta would serve that purpose alongside Jackson.

Palace will demand premium value for Mateta with a year left on his deal, and their rejection of Aston Villa’s previous bid is proof of their firm stance. Whether the West Midlands club improve their offer in the coming days remains unclear; much will hinge on Abraham’s departure, with the English striker yet to confirm a proposed loan move to Ipswich Town.

Manchester United and Tottenham stay alert

Manchester United were one of the teams offered the chance to sign Mateta, and there could be a case that the Red Devils are waiting for things to evolve in the background. One of those is Joshua Zirkzee’s future, who remains linked with a move to Serie A. Once the Dutchman departs, the club could think about pursuing a late striker signing, and Mateta could be high on their list.

Tottenham are also ready to pursue Mateta, although they are seen as a party waiting for things to evolve before acting on any interest. Spurs also have Richarlison, who could depart, and should the Brazilian leave, they could view Mateta as a potential replacement option. Villa must improve on their earlier £20 million offer to match Palace’s demands and edge ahead of their rivals for his signature.