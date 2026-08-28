Ipswich Town reach agreement to sign Tammy Abraham, player approval pending

Ipswich Town have reached an agreement with Aston Villa to sign Tammy Abraham on a season-long loan, with the player’s approval yet to arrive.

Ipswich Town have reportedly reached a club-to-club agreement with Aston Villa to sign Tammy Abraham on a season-long loan, as per Fabrizio Romano, with the striker’s approval yet to arrive. Manager Gary O’Neil has been eager to strengthen the squad before the transfer deadline, and the club are now finalising multiple signings this window.

David Ornstein reported an agreement to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Exequiel Palacios, and Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed a club-to-club agreement for the loan signing of Tammy Abraham. Should both deals arrive, O’Neil’s side would gain significant reinforcement in attack and midfield, though Abraham’s approval remains the outstanding obstacle.

Tammy Abraham’s Aston Villa record and fit

Having arrived only in January in a €21 million deal from Besiktas, Abraham has scored only three goals in 17 appearances across all competitions for Aston Villa. The Englishman did help the club finish fourth in the Premier League and play a part in their Europa League triumph, but his conversion rate has not matched expectations.

Despite his successful previous stint with the Birmingham side, Abraham has not settled into life at Villa Park under Unai Emery. With a club-to-club agreement now in place, it is clear Aston Villa are ready to part ways on a temporary basis.

Ipswich are waiting for the player’s approval on the move, and this remains the sole outstanding obstacle. The club are ready to offer Abraham the No. 9 shirt for the season. Should he join, it will be a straight loan with no buy option included.

Why Villa are willing to let Abraham leave

With Ollie Watkins joining Al-Hilal and Nicolas Jackson arriving at Villa Park soon, Abraham was always viewed as the secondary striker. Teenage prospect Brian Madjo adds further depth in the centre-forward role, reducing Abraham’s clear pathway to regular minutes. This explains Villa’s willingness to loan him out for the campaign.

The West Midlands club’s decision carries risk, as without Abraham, Emery will rely on Nicolas Jackson and Brian Madjo as sole centre-forward options in the Champions League. The club’s investment in Jackson suggests confidence in his ability to lead the line, but losing additional depth could prove costly if injury strikes.