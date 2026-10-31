Dominic Calvert-Lewin poised to sign new deal with Leeds United

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is on the verge of signing a new contract with Leeds United, with the two parties having an agreement for a deal.

According to a report by Simon Stone for BBC Sport, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker in the winter transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 29-year-old Leeds United centre-forward.

Per BBC Sport, Calvert-Lewin has been on Manchester United’s wishlist as they are “looking at bringing in a forward” in January. However, the Englishman is committed to Leeds United, with a new deal on the same page over his future.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and his resurgence

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has enjoyed a career revival since joining Leeds United in a Bosman move in August 2025. The 29-year-old arrived at Elland Road after ending a near-decade-long association with Everton, having been hampered by injuries towards the end of stint. However, he has turned his fortunes around in the last 14 months.

Calvert-Lewin was impressive in his debut season, scoring 15 goals and providing one assist in 39 appearances across all competitions. The English striker has continued to be impressive in the first two months of the 2026/27 campaign, netting five goals in ten appearances thus far. His exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs over the past year.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for an extended period. The continued interest is logical, as the absence of a prolific striker has hurt the team in the first two months of the 2026/27 season in the absence of Benjamin Sesko, with Joshua Zirkzee not featuring prominently in Michael Carrick’s plans.

During Sesko’s current spell on the sidelines, Carrick has preferred to use Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha as a striker. With Manchester United ready to sell Zirkzee in the January transfer window, they need a new stirker in January. Calvert-Lewin’s extensive Premier League experience, physical style of play, and productivity have made him an appealing target for United.

However, Leeds United’s hardline stance that he was not for sale always created an issue, and the impending renewal will force Manchester United to consider an alternative, with recent reports linking the Red Devils with Jean-Philippe Mateta and others.