Everton reluctant to launch Folarin Balogun move in January

Everton are reluctant to revive their pursuit of AS Monaco attacking mainstay Folarin Balogun in January.

Everton are unlikely to rekindle their interest in AS Monaco striker Folarin Balogun in January, despite their urgent need for attacking reinforcements, even though Thierno Barry is their only recognised senior centre-forward.

According to Football Insider, David Moyes is not expected to receive the financial backing required to sign Balogun, with Everton’s owners, The Friedkin Group, instead prioritising a loan deal for attacking reinforcement.

The 25-year-old was a serious target for the Toffees in the summer after an impressive 2025/26 campaign with AS Monaco. He scored 19 goals and bagged five assists in 43 appearances for the French club before adding three goals during the 2026 World Cup, further enhancing his reputation.

Everton came close to securing his signature for £40 million on deadline day in September. However, the proposed transfer collapsed after Balogun reportedly changed his mind and left the club’s Finch Farm training ground before the move could be completed.

Everton won’t revive their pursuit of Balogun: Does it make sense?

The failed deal appears to have damaged relations; Balogun was reportedly unsettled by how the Merseyside club handled the situation, including discussions surrounding potential injury concerns.

Consequently, a renewed approach in January looks increasingly unlikely, even if the club can find room in their budget. Balogun has nevertheless left the door open to a future Premier League move. Speaking in early October, he admitted that a transfer remained a possibility despite the summer disappointment.

“Yes, potentially. Football has many twists and turns, as we’ve seen after the World Cup. I was close to a transfer, it didn’t materialise, but for sure it’s definitely an option.”

His comments underscore that he remains open to returning to England, but Everton may not be the club to provide that opportunity. Financial limitations and the breakdown of negotiations have left Moyes facing the prospect of pursuing alternatives.

The need for another striker, amid links with Romelu Lukaku, is becoming increasingly pressing at Hill Dickinson Stadium. Adding another striker would ease pressure on Barry and provide competition in a position where they lack any sort of depth.

However, with a permanent deal for Balogun appearing difficult to finance, Everton’s financial constraints and the damaged relationship with the USMNT international point them toward the loan market or more affordable targets for the winter transfer window.