Everton in transfer tussle to sign Romelu Lukaku

Everton are linked with a surprise move for former striker Romelu Lukaku ahead of January, with the Belgian struggling in Turkey this season.

According to Hooligan Soccer, Romelu Lukaku is a surprising name linked with a move to Everton ahead of the January transfer window, with the Toffees still looking for a new centre-forward. The Belgian international has had a difficult time at Fenerbahce since his summer move there, and the Toffees could look to bring him back to the club.

Everton made a mess of their transfer business on deadline day, when they failed with an eleventh-hour move for Folarin Balogun. The USMNT international decided not to sign the deal with the Toffees, which left David Moyes with only Thierno Barry as his available senior striker, having already sold Beto earlier in the window.

While Everton remain interested in Balogun, they are widening their search, with more names being linked with a move to Merseyside ahead of January. There are some ambitious targets reportedly mentioned, including Club Brugge’s goal machine Nicolo Tresoldi.

Similarly, they are also looking at Marcus Rashford as per reports, with the Manchester United star capable of playing the centre-forward role if needed. One surprising name is that of former Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, who may be looked at as a potential option, considering he knows the club well from his prolific past.

Will Everton make move to re-sign Romelu Lukaku?

Lukaku has struggled in Turkey ever since joining Fenerbahce from Napoli in the summer, scoring one goal in 13 appearances. Given the Belgian earns €6.2 million per year in Istanbul, he has surprisingly played for only 420 minutes in those games across all competitions, and there are rumours he could seek an exit soon.

The veteran striker played 166 times for Everton during his time at the club, scoring 121 goals in the process. The Toffees are now contemplating a return for the experienced striker. The one big issue is matching his current €6.2 million-a-year salary, as the report states interested clubs are not willing to go above €3 million a year, with some offering even less.

Everton are unlikely to commit big wages to a player clearly on his way down when it comes to his career trajectory. It would be quite dramatic to see Lukaku make a sensational return to Merseyside, although Moyes is likely to switch to other options who are much younger and who suit his style of play.