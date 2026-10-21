Everton, Leeds United, Newcastle United vying for Nicolo Tresoldi

Newcastle Untied, Everton and Leeds United are keen to explore a move for Nicolo Tresoldi and set to watch him in action.

According to Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws, via Sport Witness, Everton, Leeds United, and Newcastle United are monitoring Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi, with all three Premier League clubs expected to send scouts to watch the 22-year-old in action when the 2025/26 Jupiler Pro League winners face RC Lens in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Nicolo Tresoldi enjoyed an outstanding debut season at Club Brugge, contributing to 32 goals across all competitions. He has made a prolific start to the current campaign, scoring nine goals in 12 appearances for the Belgian club. His form reached another level when he scored a hat-trick in Belgian outfit’s Champions League victory over Inter Milan at San Siro.

Barcelona have maintained a strong interest in the striker, while several English clubs are now monitoring his progress. Arsenal were also linked with Tresoldi during the summer, although Everton, Leeds United, and Newcastle United have now emerged as potential suitors.

Tresoldi came through Hannover’s academy before joining Club Brugge last summer. The 22-year-old now appears destined for a move to a major European club, and a switch to England is a realistic possibility. However, with several top-level teams showing interest, Everton, Leeds, and Newcastle may face strong competition for his signature.

Do Everton, Newcastle, or Leeds stand a chance?

Newcastle could adopt the strategy they used to sign Matias Fernandez-Pardo, investing in a young forward as a long-term project. The current state at the Magpies could dictate a larger long term investment in the attacking areas, which could see them consider a move for Tresoldi in the near future.

Everton are desperate for a striker after failing to land Folarin Balogun on deadline day, and while also linked with Bayer Leverkusen’s Christian Kofane, they appear willing to back younger talent. Leeds are likely to refresh their forward line by summer 2027, with Lukas Nmecha potentially departing.

Tracking such interest is inherently uncertain; a scenario where multiple clubs chasing one player rarely results in all three landing him. Each club faces distinct obstacles. Newcastle and Leeds have shown ambition in youth investment; Everton’s striker void after the Balogun miss is acute.

All three may struggle to compete with Barcelona and top European sides for Tresoldi’s signature. A January move for any of the three remains uncertain, though spring interest is plausible. Tresoldi is likely to have several options available to him, with the striker able to pick from suitors capable of offering regular football and Champions League competition.