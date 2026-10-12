Everton rival Aston Villa, Tottenham in Christian Kofane pursuit

Everton are stepping up their interest in Bayer Leverkusen striker Christian Kofane as David Moyes looks for solutions to his side’s problems in front of goal.

Football Insider have indicated that the Toffees could revisit their interest in January if Leverkusen are prepared to consider a sale. Everton were already monitoring the 20-year-old during the summer, only for Leverkusen to block a late move. His strong start to the new campaign, however, has ensured that his name remains high on the club’s recruitment list.

The situation is particularly pressing for Everton, with Thierno Barry currently their only senior centre-forward. That lack of depth could encourage the Merseyside club to test Leverkusen’s resolve during the winter window.

Everton can strengthen their frontline by adding Kofane

Kofane’s versatility is a major part of his appeal to Everton. The Cameroon international can operate through the middle or from a wider position, offering Moyes an option who can provide both physical presence and mobility. His performances for Leverkusen have only strengthened that reputation and having remained in Germany after Everton’s summer approach failed, Kofane has continued to develop and is now attracting attention from several Premier League clubs.

A January deal may still prove difficult, particularly if Leverkusen remain determined to keep him as Everton could therefore have to wait until the summer before making another serious attempt. Kofane remains highly regarded by Premier League clubs and believes Everton’s need for attacking reinforcements could make them particularly persistent.

Aston Villa and Tottenham also keen

Everton are not alone in the race. Aston Villa and Tottenham are also understood to be monitoring Kofane, giving the forward several potential routes into the Premier League.

At Aston Villa, Kofane would offer Unai Emery another dynamic option in attack, particularly given the club’s need for greater depth and competition in the forward positions amid Tammy Abraham’s inconsistencies. His ability to operate centrally or drift into wider areas would suit Emery’s preference for fluid attacking movements, while his pace and physicality could make him effective in Villa’s transition-based approach.

Tottenham, meanwhile, could view Kofane as a long-term solution as they prepare to part ways with Richarlison. His mobility would give Spurs an option capable of stretching defensive lines rather than simply acting as a traditional target man. At 20, he would also fit the club’s need to build for the future while offering enough physical and technical qualities to adapt to Premier League football.

Kofane addresses a very obvious weakness in David Moyes’s squad and with limited options through the middle, the Toffees need a forward capable of offering something different rather than simply adding another body. Kofane can occupy defenders centrally but is also capable of drifting into wider areas, which could give Everton greater flexibility when attacking.

The concern is whether Leverkusen have any reason to sell midway through the season. If they remain convinced by his development, Everton may have to wait. That could leave the Toffees facing a bidding contest involving Aston Villa, Tottenham, Chelsea, and Newcastle United. Waiting until summer may provide more options, but it could also make Kofane considerably harder to acquire.