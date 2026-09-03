Aston Villa, Newcastle United set to rekindle move for Christian Kofane in January

Aston Villa and Newcastle United have retained an interest in Bayer Leverkusen star Christian Kofane, with a January approach possible.

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are preparing January bids for Bayer Leverkusen star Christian Kofane, per Football Insider. Both clubs reportedly enquired about the striker late in the summer window but could return with a fresh approach during the winter market if the Bundesliga side are open to doing business.

Christian Kofane attracted the attention of several top clubs over the course of last season following his impressive displays for Bayer Leverkusen. Signed from La Liga 2 side Albacete Balompie, Kofane scored seven goals and six assists in his Bundesliga debut season across all competitions.

Kofane is understood to remain under contract with Leverkusen until 2029, positioning the German side to hold firm against January bids. However, interest in the forward could begin to mount as early as January.

Why both clubs may return in the new year

Squad churn and late summer dealings may have altered negotiating leverage, but a January approach could yield better terms. Aston Villa were reportedly considering a late move for Kofane amid their need for a new striker had Tammy Abraham departed.

While the English striker did not leave, and Aston Villa also had Jean-Philippe Mateta on their list, it was highly unlikely that they would have signed a new forward without creating space in the squad. Newcastle United also eyed Kofane during the final stages of the summer transfer window, with the club weighing the possibility of signing a new forward.

Nick Woltemade agreed to leave and join Juventus on loan, which may have prompted Newcastle to consider Kofane as a potential option. However, the Magpies signed Matias Fernandez-Pardo from LOSC Lille in a late deal, which probably reduced their need for another striker. Despite this, the two clubs are expected to make fresh enquiries when the January window opens.

A young forward with proven pedigree

Both clubs see appeal in a young Bundesliga-tested forward at a lower winter price. For both Aston Villa and Newcastle, acquiring Kofane could represent a strategic play if Bayer Leverkusen face financial pressure or injuries to their attacking ranks.

The fact that both clubs held back in the summer transfer window despite earlier interest suggests that a January approach may offer better negotiating terms. Kofane’s Bundesliga pedigree has already positioned him as a natural fit for a top-tier Premier League move. Both clubs are expected to test Leverkusen’s resolve when the window opens.