Matias Fernandez-Pardo set to join Newcastle United as deal agreed

LOSC Lille attacking prospect Matias Fernandez-Pardo is on the verge of joining Newcastle United before the September 1 transfer deadline.

According to an update from reputed Italian journalist Florian Plettenberg, Matias Fernandez-Pardo has been the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a versatile forward in the final hours of the ongoing transfer window, and they have had their sights set on the 21-year-old LOSC Lille attacking sensation.

Per Florian Plettenberg, Newcastle United will pay €60 million plus add-ons to sign the Brussels-born attacker from Lille. Additionally, the youngster has agreed to join the Tyneside club, and he is travelling imminently to undergo his medical checks. Meanwhile, the German journalist has revealed that Fernandez-Pardo will sign a five-year contract at St. James’ Park.

Matias Fernandez-Pardo and his rapid rise

Matias Fernandez-Pardo has established himself as one of the most promising young prospects in Ligue 1 since joining LOSC Lille from KAA Gent in July 2024. The 21-year-old has featured prominently for the Ligue 1 club in the last two seasons, making 71 appearances thus far for LOSC Lille while chipping in with 12 goals and 11 assists.

The Belgian international enjoyed his breakthrough last season by amassing eight goals and seven assists. Fernandez-Pardo represented Belgium at youth level before switching to Spain for further age-group divisions and then returning to Belgium’s senior side. His progress piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Newcastle United beating the competition to his signature.

Explaining Newcastle United’s interest

Newcastle United’s interest in Matias Fernandez-Pardo has been understandable. Anthony Gordon’s move to Barcelona has created a significant void in the Tyneside club’s attack. While Anthony Elanga has been impressive in the early days of the Premier League season, the Magpies require more quality on the flanks.

Newcastle have identified Fernandez-Pardo as a prime target to bolster their attacking options. Recent reports claimed that Lille’s asking price put off the Magpies and other Premier League clubs, though it appears negotiations for a deal have quickly concluded towards a €60 million deal.

After an impressive haul of eight goals and seven assists last season, Fernandez-Pardo’s arrival would provide Newcastle United with a proven attacking talent at a critical stage of the transfer window. The move is now contingent on the completion of the Belgian winger’s medical tests ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline.