Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle United put off by Lille price for Matias Fernandez-Pardo

Newcastle United, Liverpool, and Manchester City have all enquired about Lille winger Matias Fernandez-Pardo, but the club’s €70 million asking price has persuaded all three to pull back.

According to TEAMtalk, the winger’s price tag is causing interested clubs to reconsider pursuing him. LOSC Lille are adamant on their €70 million asking price, which could scupper any potential move.

Fernandez-Pardo has been a smart acquisition for LOSC Lille since joining the versatile attacker from KAA Gent in 2024. His 13 goal contributions in 29 league games (15 in all competitions) last season have attracted interest from three Premier League heavyweights seeking versatile attacking reinforcement, though all three have baulked at Lille’s €70 million asking price.

Newcastle, who have expressed genuine interest in signing a versatile attacker for their squad, are now ready to step away unless Lille lowers their valuation. The Tyneside outfit are considered strong contenders, but the Magpies are unwilling to meet Lille’s demands, although the situation could change as the deadline approaches closet.

Manchester City and Liverpool also unmoved by price

Manchester City were named as a possible suitor in recent reports and are in the market for a new winger after selling Savinho to Tottenham Hotspur. Enzo Maresca’s system could deploy him as a centre-forward alternative to Erling Haaland or as a regular winger, but even that tactical flexibility has not justified a €70 million outlay.

Manchester City also have no interest in matching the €70 million valuation. A late approach is not impossible, but interest from the Premier League champions has cooled. Liverpool remain active in the winger market as the summer window closes.

Bradley Barcola remains a key target for the Reds, but negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain have stalled. Fernandez-Pardo would serve as a strong alternative to the France international, but Liverpool baulk at the valuation. The Merseyside club have made enquiries but remains unwilling to meet Lille’s valuation.

It is not impossible that one of these three clubs could return with a higher offer in the coming days, or attempt to negotiate the fee down to a more acceptable level. Lille might feel under pressure if the player begins to push for a move following an official or unofficial approach from interested clubs.