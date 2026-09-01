Juventus reach verbal agreement to sign Nick Woltemade as personal terms agreed

Nick Woltemade will join Juventus on a season-long loan from Newcastle, with a verbal agreement now in place.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Serie A giants had been searching for a new striker in the final days of the transfer window and have reached a verbal agreement with Newcastle United for the German forward, with personal terms already agreed.

Newcastle United signed Nick Woltemade in a club-record £69 million move from VfB Stuttgart, but his first season proved inconsistent. After an encouraging opening, Woltemade struggled with form and tactical inconsistency under Eddie Howe.

He came off the bench in each of Newcastle United’s opening two Premier League games, assisting Yoane Wissa’s goal against Tottenham. Exit rumours circulated since the summer window’s opening, intensifying after reports of Manchester United interest, though Newcastle initially resisted parting ways.

Juventus to sign Nick Woltemade

Juventus had been linked with Joshua Zirkzee as they worked to clear space for a new forward. Having agreed a deal with Atletico Madrid to send Jonathan David on loan, as Fabrizio Romano confirmed, Juventus shifted focus to Woltemade. The Italian side established contact with Newcastle United to discuss a move, and the two clubs have now reached a verbal agreement.

Woltemade will join the Bianconeri on a season-long loan deal, with Juventus covering his entire salary during the duration. Fabrizio Romano has reported a £3.5 million loan fee, while the deal does not include a purchase option or obligation to purchase him outright at the end of the tenure. Romano has also confirmed an agreement on personal terms between all parties, and the move is expected to be formalised before the deadline.

Does Nick Woltemade suit Juventus?

With Juventus missing out on Champions League football last season, they will compete in the UEFA Europa League and require adequate squad depth. The inconsistent performances of Jonathan David and Lois Openda in their debut campaigns in Turin prompted Juventus to strengthen their forward line; they have also signed Randal Kolo Muani.

Woltemade, standing at 6’2″ with a noted aerial threat and finishing ability, addresses their need for a competing striker option. Juventus hope Woltemade proves the goalscorer they have lacked in recent seasons.