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Juventus establish contact to discuss Nick Woltemade move

by Keshav Awasty
August 31, 2026 7:28 am
Reading Time: 3 mins read
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Juventus may look to sign 24-year-old German international Nick Woltemade from Newcastle United in a late summer move.

According to an update from reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Joshua Zirkzee is also the subject of interest from Juventus. The Serie A giants are keen on bolstering their offensive unit by signing a striker in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 25-year-old Manchester United centre-forward.

Per Fabrizio Romano, the Italian heavyweights have kept their options open as they prepare for Jonathan David’s departure. So, while Zirkzee is a top target for Juventus, they have also begun the move for Woltemade, having approached Newcastle United to discuss a loan deal.

Nick Woltemade and his time at Newcastle United so far

Nick Woltemade has endured an inconsistent spell since joining Newcastle United from VfB Stuttgart in a deal worth £69 million last summer. While the 24-year-old struck immediately at the Tyneside club, he struggled in the second half of the 2025/26 season, scoring sparingly in his outings in 2026.

The German international has still managed a decent tally of 11 goals and six assists in 53 appearances for Newcastle United. However, Woltemade’s struggles in the latter half of the 2025/26 season have triggered speculation surrounding his future, though his popularity in the market remains high, with several well-known clubs vying for his signature

Serie A move on the horizon?

Recent reports have linked Nick Woltemade with Napoli. Meanwhile, Juventus’s interest makes sense, despite re-signing Randal Kolo Muani earlier this summer. However, the Frenchman has replaced Dusan Vlahovic, who left the Bianconeri as a free agent before joining Besiktas in a Bosman move.

With Lois Openda now at Lyon and Jonathan David’s future at the Allianz Stadium uncertain, Juventus must return to the market for a striker. Joshua Zirkzee has thus emerged as a top target for the Serie A club, with Woltemade now emerging as a viable alternative.

However, recent reports have claimed that Newcastle United would prefer not to part ways with Woltemade, as William Osula has sustained a foot injury that will keep him in the treatment room for the foreseeable future. So, unless the German striker pushes for a move, Juventus will have to look elsewhere for a new centre-forward.

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