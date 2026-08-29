Newcastle United unwilling to sell Nick Woltemade after Manchester United offered player

Newcastle United are approaching the final days of the transfer window with their attacking depth suddenly under greater scrutiny following an early-season injury setback.

Will Osula started the Premier League opener against Liverpool but was forced off before the hour mark with a foot problem. The Danish forward is now expected to spend time on the sidelines, leaving Matthias Jaissle with fewer established options up front.

That situation has significantly reduced the chances of Nick Woltemade leaving St. James’ Park, despite the 24-year-old being linked with Manchester United, per Dutchie Bowen and Napoli during the closing stages of the window.

Manchester United opportunity unlikely to materialise

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United currently have no intention of sanctioning his departure. The Germany international had faced questions over his future following a difficult campaign last season.

Meanwhile, Napoli have recently been linked with a loan move and are believed to have contacted Newcastle United. However, circumstances have changed following Osula’s injury.

Woltemade is understood to be keen to remain on Tyneside and fight for his position, while Jaissle now considers the forward necessary given Newcastle’s reduced attacking numbers. That makes a late switch to Old Trafford increasingly difficult unless Newcastle’s position changes dramatically before the deadline.

Woltemade handed fresh Newcastle chance

Woltemade was an unused substitute against Liverpool but subsequently completed the full 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s midweek cup victory over West Bromwich Albion. With Osula unavailable, further opportunities should now follow.

The situation represents an important chance for Woltemade to establish himself under Jaissle after struggling for consistent form last season. Newcastle’s stance also complicates Napoli’s pursuit. While the Serie A giants had explored the possibility of taking him on loan, the Magpies are unlikely to weaken their forward line without sufficient cover.

Much will depend on Osula’s recovery, but with the window rapidly approaching its conclusion, Newcastle appear determined to retain Woltemade. Timing has probably ended any realistic prospect of Woltemade leaving Newcastle this summer.

Manchester United being offered the striker may have created an interesting late-window possibility, particularly amid widespread reports linking Joshua Zirkzee with a move to Fiorentina.

Napoli’s interest provided another potential route out but Osula’s injury changes the equation entirely. Newcastle need attacking depth, and Woltemade now has exactly what he needed: an opportunity to earn regular minutes under a new manager. Unless another forward unexpectedly arrives, keeping him is the logical decision.