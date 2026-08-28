Napoli explore late loan move for Nick Woltemade

Serie A club Napoli will look to sign 24-year-old German international Nick Woltemade from Newcastle United this summer.

According to an update from reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Marc Guiu is also the subject of interest from Napoli. The Serie A giants are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the out-of-favour Chelsea attacker.

However, Nick Woltemade has also emerged as a target for Napoli, with the Partenopei establishing contact to discuss a possible loan deal before Tuesday’s transfer deadline. Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Guiu is an “easier option”, though the Serie A giants have also explored a move for the Newcastle United forward.

How has Nick Woltemade fared at Newcastle United?

Nick Woltemade has already experienced dramatic peaks and troughs since joining Newcastle United from VfB Stuttgart in a deal worth £69 million last summer. While the 24-year-old hit the ground running at St. James’ Park, he struggled in the second half of the 2025/26 season, barely finding the back of the net in his outings in 2026.

The German international has still managed a decent tally of 11 goals and five assists in 52 appearances for Newcastle United thus far. However, Woltemade’s recent struggles have created widespread speculation surrounding his future. Despite those issues, the player’s stock remains high, and a move to Serie A may be on the cards.

Explaining Napoli’s interest

Napoli’s interest in Nick Woltemade is understandable. Rasmus Hojlund was impressive on loan last summer and subsequently completed a permanent move to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. However, the Serie A giants have parted ways with Romelu Lukaku this summer, with the Belgian international joining Fenerbahce.

Thus, Napoli must return to the market for a striker, with Marc Guiu emerging as a top target for the Serie A club. However, Woltemade is also a viable target, as his physical profile and burst of pace make him a suitable alternative for a top Serie A club.

However, Matthias Jaissle recently lent his support to Woltemade, and a summer departure from St. James’ Park may not be on the cards. Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano’s suggestion that Guiu is an “easier target” is understandable, as recent reports have claimed that the Chelsea striker is ready to join the Italian club. Jaissle’s public backing and Guiu’s reported readiness to join Napoli suggest Woltemade’s Newcastle stay is more likely, with the transfer deadline on Tuesday.