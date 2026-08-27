Napoli advancing talks to sign Marc Guiu, player wants move

Napoli are stepping up negotiations to sign Chelsea striker Marc Guiu as they look to complete their attacking reinforcements before the summer transfer window closes.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Serie A giants have intensified their pursuit of the young Spanish forward in recent hours, with contact between the parties remaining active.

Napoli are searching for another centre-forward following the departure of Romelu Lukaku, and Guiu has emerged as a serious candidate to become the final addition to Massimiliano Allegri’s attack. Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has added that the player is keen on joining the Partenopei this summer.

Napoli accelerate Marc Guiu pursuit

Guiu represents an intriguing opportunity for Napoli because of both his potential and his current situation at Chelsea. The striker is looking for more regular first-team football to continue his development, something that could prove difficult to guarantee at Stamford Bridge given the competition within Chelsea’s attacking ranks.

A switch to Naples could offer the youngster a clearer pathway to meaningful senior minutes while allowing him to continue developing at one of Italy’s biggest clubs. Napoli have consequently maintained contact over a potential deal and are now understood to be making progress as the deadline approaches.

The precise structure of the proposed transfer has not yet been revealed, but Napoli’s increasing interest suggests Guiu has moved prominently into their plans.

Guiu offers important squad advantage

There is another factor making the Chelsea youngster particularly attractive to Napoli. Born in 2006, Guiu can be registered under Serie A’s squad regulations without occupying one of the valuable senior places on Napoli’s main registration list.

That would allow Allegri to add another attacking option without creating complications elsewhere in his squad. Guiu emerged through Barcelona’s academy before moving to Chelsea and remains regarded as a striker with significant long-term potential.

For Chelsea, the priority will be ensuring that any move provides the youngster with sufficient playing opportunities while protecting his development. Guiu looks like a clever late-window opportunity for Napoli. Rather than spending heavily on an established striker, they could bring in a talented young forward who is hungry for minutes and would not consume a valuable senior registration slot.

For Guiu, regular football in Serie A could also be far more beneficial than struggling for opportunities in Chelsea’s crowded squad. There is still work required before an agreement is completed, but with Napoli maintaining contact and now accelerating negotiations, this is one to watch closely before the deadline.