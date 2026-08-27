Aston Villa mull over last-ditch move for Christian Kofane

Aston Villa may look to sign 20-year-old Cameroonian international Christian Kofane from Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

According to a report by Sky Sports journalists Kaveh Solhekol, Lyall Thomas, Dharmesh Sheth, and Amar Mehta, Christian Kofane is the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 20-year-old Bayer Leverkusen centre-forward.

Per Kaveh Solhekol, Lyall Thomas, Dharmesh Sheth, and Amar Mehta, the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League winners have “approached Bayer Leverkusen” to discuss a possible deal for Kofane. Additionally, Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta and Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson are on Aston Villa’s wishlist.

Who is Christian Kofane?

Christian Kofane has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Bundesliga since joining Bayer Leverkusen from Albacete last summer. Though the youngster showed modest goal returns in his debut season with Die Werkself, he produced many impressive moments, displaying genuine promise.

The 20-year-old has made 45 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen thus far while chipping in with eight goals and nine assists. Meanwhile, the youngster’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs across Europe. Aston Villa will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Christian Kofane has been on Aston Villa’s radar for over a year. The continued interest makes sense, as the Villans are concerned about the long-term futures of Ollie Watkins and Tammy Abraham. While the former is closing in on joining Al-Hilal, Abraham may depart from Villa Park to secure regular game time elsewhere.

Several candidates have thus emerged on Aston Villa’s wishlist, with widespread reports claiming that Nicolas Jackson is closing in on arriving from Chelsea. However, the Sky Sports report suggests that Aston Villa may recruit two strikers if Abraham follows Watkins out of the West Midlands club.

Kofane is thus an option worth considering. Negotiations over a potential deal with Bayer Leverkusen for Kofane are expected in the coming days, though it remains uncertain whether the Bundesliga club will part with the Cameroonian international this summer.