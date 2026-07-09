Arsenal in three-way battle to sign Nicolo Tresoldi

Arsenal are all set to battle AS Roma and Atletico Madrid in their pursuit of Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi.

Arsenal are believed to be interested in signing Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi in a three-way battle with AS Roma and Atletico Madrid, according to a report from Het Nieuwsblad. However, the Belgian outfit remain determined to keep hold of one of their brightest attacking talents for at least another season.

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the most promising forwards in Europe after an outstanding campaign in which he amassed 32 goal contributions (23 goals, 9 assists) across all competitions.

Following his move from Hannover 96 last summer, Tresoldi battled hard with Romeo Vermant to become their first-choice striker. His performances have attracted the attention of three major European clubs, with AS Roma and Atletico Madrid also expressing strong interest.

Despite the growing attention, Club Brugge are not seeking to sell. Tresoldi is under contract until 2029, and the club’s preference is for him to continue his development in Belgium. However, substantial offers from Arsenal, Roma and Atletico Madrid may test their resolve.

European giants battling for Tresoldi’s signature

Arsenal are believed to be showing particularly concrete interest as Mikel Arteta continues to reshape his attacking department. While Viktor Gyokeres is expected to spearhead the Gunners’ attack, the North London club are seeking another striker capable of providing competition and reliable depth.

That need has become pressing with the Everton-linked Gabriel Jesus widely expected to leave the Emirates this summer. Tresoldi’s profile, combining goalscoring ability with the versatility to operate across the frontline, directly addresses this issue, making him an attractive option for Arsenal’s recruitment team.

AS Roma are understood to be closely monitoring the striker as uncertainty continues to surround Artem Dovbyk’s future. Tresoldi could battle Donyell Malen for a regular starting role should he move to the Italian capital.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are understood to have already made enquiries as they begin planning for life after Antoine Griezmann. The Spanish giants see Tresoldi as a player capable of developing into their long-term focal point in attack.

For now, no club-to-club negotiations are taking place, with Club Brugge maintaining their stance that the striker is not available for transfer. Nevertheless, the Belgian side recognise that all three European giants possess the financial muscle to potentially change the situation if they decide to formalise their interest.