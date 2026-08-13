Barcelona stepping up interest in Nicolo Tresoldi amid Chelsea, Manchester United links

Barcelona are pushing hard to beat Manchester United and Chelsea to the signature of Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi.

According to a report by Caught Offside, Barcelona are stepping up their interest in Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi as they look to beat Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United to the 21-year-old forward.

Tresoldi has emerged as one of Europe’s most sought-after young strikers following an impressive debut campaign in Belgium. His form has attracted serious attention from Barcelona, Chelsea, and Manchester United, with the Catalan giants reportedly accelerating their efforts to secure his signature.

The Germany Under-21 international joined Club Brugge last summer and enjoyed an outstanding first season, scoring 23 goals and providing nine assists in 58 appearances across competitions. He has also made an encouraging start to the new campaign, finding the net twice in his opening two outings.

Club Brugge are aware of the growing interest in their striker and have already demonstrated that they will not allow him to leave on the cheap. AS Roma reportedly tested their resolve with a €35 million offer, but the Belgian club rejected the proposal.

Why do Barcelona remain keen on Tresoldi?

Club Brugge’s asking price to sell Tresoldi is now expected to be in the region of €45-50 million, a figure that could still make him an attractive option. Barcelona’s renewed pursuit comes at a time when the club are searching for alternatives in attack.

Robert Lewandowski has left the Catalan giants on a free transfer, while Ferran Torres is reportedly closing in on a move to Paris Saint-Germain. Julian Alvarez is Barcelona’s preferred option, but Atletico Madrid remain firmly opposed to selling their star forward to a direct rival.

That has encouraged Barcelona to widen their search, with Nicolo Tresoldi emerging as a younger and more affordable alternative. The German’s profile could also suit Barcelona’s long-term plans, with his goalscoring record offering immediate promise while his age leaves considerable room for further development.

Premier League giants remain in the hunt

Chelsea and Manchester United, meanwhile, have their own reasons for considering a move. The Red Devils are looking for additional competition for Benjamin Sesko, although their plans could depend on Joshua Zirkzee’s future amid his links with Juventus.

The Blues are also preparing for changes in their striker department, with Liam Delap and Nicolas Jackson likely to be offloaded before the end of the window. Tresoldi could provide another young option capable of developing alongside Joao Pedro.

While Barcelona are believed to be leading the race, both Premier League clubs are very much in the mix, given their strong financial condition.