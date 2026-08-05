Tottenham rule out Nicolas Jackson move despite recent links

Tottenham Hotspur will not launch a bid to sign 25-year-old Senegalese international Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea this summer.

According to a report by Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge, Nicolas Jackson is no longer the subject of interest of Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a versatile striker in the ongoing transfer window, but they have ruled out a summer move for the 25-year-old out-of-favour Chelsea attacker.

The update by Michael Bridge comes after a report by Daily Mail suggested that Tottenham would contemplate signing the Banjul native during the off-season. Daily Mail claimed Chelsea would demand around £65 million to part ways with Jackson, and the asking price may have played a part in Spurs’ decision not to pursue him.

Nicolas Jackson and his situation

Nicolas Jackson was eager to resurrect his stuttering fortunes after joining Bayern Munich on loan from Chelsea on deadline day of the summer transfer window. The transfer saga was bizarre, as the 25-year-old was on the cusp of moving to the Allianz Arena before Chelsea pulled the plug on the deal after Liam Delap picked up a hamstring injury.

However, the player was determined to make his way to Bayern Munich, which finally happened a few weeks ago. The Senegalese international was a backup option for Die Roten, accumulating 1,320 minutes of game time while chipping in with a solid tally of 11 goals and four assists. However, Jackson’s long-term future is uncertain, as he has returned to Chelsea, where he has no future.

Will Jackson join another Premier League club this summer?

Nicolas Jackson has been on Tottenham Hotspur’s wishlist for several months. The interest made sense, as the Lilywhites have been scouring the market for a striker due to Dominic Solanke’s injury problems. The English international has failed to make his mark since arriving from Bournemouth, as he has struggled with persistent fitness issues.

With Randal Kolo Muani joining Juventus after returning to Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham’s attack lacks reliable strikers, particularly with Richarlison facing an uncertain future at the North London club. Jackson, with his Premier League experience, had attracted Spurs’ attention.

However, with the Lilywhites no longer interested in pursuing the Senegalese striker’s signature, Chelsea will hope for other suitors to launch an offensive to sign the £65 million-rated outcast. Recent reports have linked him with Aston Villa, where Chelsea hope to find a buyer.