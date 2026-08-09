Ferran Torres agrees personal terms with PSG, snubs Arsenal, Tottenham as club-to-club agreement remains

PSG are ahead of Arsenal and Tottenham in the race for Ferran Torres, with an agreement on personal terms in place.

Ferran Torres has reportedly agreed personal terms with PSG and is set to complete a €50 million move from Barcelona, according to TEAMtalk. Les Parisiens have now leapfrogged Arsenal and Tottenham in the battle for the Spanish attacker’s signature, with Luis Enrique’s project the clear preference.

Following his goal that clinched Spain’s second World Cup title, Torres has been attracting attention across Europe with a year left on his Barcelona contract. However, he has reportedly made his choice and rejected moves to the Premier League. Earlier suggestions pointed to Barcelona preferring to keep the player.

However, reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the reigning La Liga champions will not stand in his way. PSG will now open formal club-to-club negotiations to reach an agreement on the €50 million deal.

Arsenal and Tottenham snubbed

The two North London giants are in the market for a new attacker and had considered Torres a viable option. Arsenal are seeking a marquee attacking signing following their miss on Vinicius Junior, and the €50 million-rated Barcelona forward fitted their profile.

They have also been linked with Juventus’s Kenan Yildiz as an alternative. Torres’s ability to play centrally and as a winger likely drew Mikel Arteta’s attention, and his availability added to the appeal.

Tottenham, without Champions League football, found it difficult to attract Torres. The Spaniard’s preference for PSG means the Lilywhites will now pursue other targets. Tottenham are pursuing Cody Gakpo, and a central striker is also expected to arrive before the window closes.

Is Torres the right fit for PSG?

PSG sold Goncalo Ramos to AC Milan and need someone to replace the Portuguese striker, with Torres fitting the bill. While the Spaniard can play out wide, he is likelier to reprise a central role and compete for a place with Ousmane Dembele, considering the quality of the French team’s wingers.

The versatility of both players could allow Luis Enrique to utilise Torres as his main No. 9 depending on tactical needs. PSG will now pursue formal club-to-club talks with Barcelona to complete the deal that is expected to cost €50 million.