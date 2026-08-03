Ferran Torres ready to join PSG after Tottenham contact as Arsenal also show interest

Ferran Torres wants to join Paris Saint-Germain, with the Parisians edging out Arsenal and Tottenham in the race for the Barcelona forward.

According to TEAMtalk, Torres is expected to become a major topic in the transfer window despite his reported preference to join PSG. The renewed interest from Premier League sides, especially Tottenham and Arsenal, could result in a change of direction, but the Parisians feel they have a major advantage.

Ferran Torres made a big impression on the world stage with his World Cup-winning goal in the final against Argentina a few weeks ago. Torres entered the final year of his Barcelona contract, and the Catalan giants are ready to sell, as they do not want to lose him for free next year.

Widespread reports have suggested that Torres is keen to join PSG this summer. Manager Luis Enrique knows his talent well and his character personally, while Torres is widely seen as the replacement for Goncalo Ramos, who joined AC Milan. Though his position may need clarifying, he is capable of competing for a starting spot.

English interest in Ferran Torres

Arsenal and Tottenham have been linked with a move for Torres, with the report also stating that Spurs had made fresh contact with his camp. Roberto De Zerbi’s side are looking for a versatile attacker with the idea of potentially replacing Richarlison, who might end up leaving after entering the final year of his deal.

While Spurs scout new wingers, Torres offers a distinct profile, capable of leading the line or either flank. Spurs will pursue him only if Torres wants to join, which remains uncertain given his PSG preference.

Arsenal are also looking at him, but do not view him as a priority target, more as a contingency option. The Gunners are in pursuit of Vinicius Junior and face a crucial week over the Brazilian’s case. Hence, their interest in Torres might grow if they cannot sign the Brazilian, with Julián Álvarez also on their preferred shortlist.

PSG have a clear advantage

Fabrizio Romano has reported on talks between PSG and Torres, with the player open to joining them. He would be open to joining Premier League teams and prefers London as his next destination if he cannot move to Paris.

While Arsenal and Tottenham retain a chance, PSG are favourites: Luis Enrique knows Torres personally and views him as Ramos’s direct successor, giving the Parisians a decisive edge. Neither of the interested teams will have difficulty meeting Barcelona’s valuation, as the Catalans, who paid £55 million for him many years ago, are not expected to place an exorbitant price tag.