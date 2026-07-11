Ferran Torres has agreement with PSG amid Aston Villa, Tottenham links.

Barcelona’s summer planning is beginning to reshape the competition across their frontline.

With the Catalan club closing in on Karim Adeyemi, several existing attackers may have to reconsider their roles before the new season begins. Ferran Torres is one of the players whose position has become increasingly uncertain as the Spain international has generally performed well as a rotational option.

But his contract expires in 2027 and renewal talks are understood to be extremely difficult. According to Gianluca Di Marzio via X, Paris Saint-Germain have now reached an agreement in principle with Torres, dealing a setback to Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur. Both Premier League clubs have shown interest in the 26-year-old and had been considering a move as they look to reinforce their attacks.

Barcelona are expected to demand around €35 million for Torres. With only one year remaining on his contract, the club are aware that this summer may represent their final realistic opportunity to secure a significant fee rather than risk losing him for nothing.

The forward has remained focused on Spain’s World Cup campaign and has not publicly committed to his next destination. However, the reported agreement with PSG now places the French champions in a considerably stronger position than the other interested clubs.

Why PSG may offer Torres a clearer tactical pathway than Villa or Tottenham

From a tactical perspective, Torres is attractive because of his ability to operate across the entire front line. He can play from either flank, lead the attack centrally or move into the half-spaces as a supporting forward.

PSG would value that flexibility within a fluid attacking structure. Torres is particularly effective when making delayed runs into the penalty area rather than remaining fixed to the touchline. His movement could complement more explosive dribblers while providing an additional scoring threat away from the main striker.

Tottenham’s interest also makes sense under Roberto De Zerbi, whose positional system requires forwards capable of interchanging roles and combining quickly in central areas. Aston Villa, meanwhile, could have used Torres as a versatile option across domestic and European competitions. The difference may be PSG’s ability to offer both major trophies and a clearly defined attacking role. Barcelona’s likely signing of Adeyemi would only reduce Torres’s pathway to regular minutes further.

Is PSG the right move for Ferran Torres?

Torres needs a club where he can become more than a useful rotation player. PSG can offer elite competition, attacking football and a realistic opportunity to contribute across several positions. Tottenham and Villa may have provided more regular Premier League minutes, but the reported agreement suggests the Spaniard has prioritised the project with the greater immediate trophy potential.