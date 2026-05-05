Aston Villa line up €50 million move for Ferran Torres

Aston Villa are considering a smart move for Ferran Torres and taking advantage of his situation at Barcelona as Unai Emery targets European experience.

Ferran Torres could divide opinion at Barcelona, as there’s no talk of a new deal for the versatile attacker ahead of the summer. Several teams are keeping close tabs on the attacker’s situation, with Fichajes reporting that Aston Villa are lining up a move and could be ready to pay as much as €50 million for the Spanish international.

Torres is on the verge of finishing another productive season for Barcelona despite not being able to hold down a concrete place in the starting lineup. Hansi Flick continues to value him highly, given his regular minutes and the 22 goals and assists he has managed to contribute to the team.

Flick would certainly like to have the Spaniard in his squad, but there is no certainty that the German coach will elevate his position to that of a starter. Moreover, there is no news on a potential new deal for Torres, who is set to enter the final year of his contract.

Given Barcelona’s financial constraints, they are not in a position to let players of high value leave on a free transfer, meaning they might reluctantly consider a sale. Manchester United have previously been interested in the attacker, and Aston Villa too, with the latter now ready to make a push for his signature.

Aston Villa have chased Torres for a while now, and ahead of the summer, they are reportedly prepared to table a €50 million offer to test Barcelona’s resolve. Unai Emery has wanted him for some time, and the upcoming window could be a big opportunity, given the Spanish manager could hand Torres a key place in his setup.

Why are Aston Villa chasing Ferran Torres?

Aston Villa are anticipating a return to the UEFA Champions League next season, either through their league position or the prospect of winning the Europa League. The chances of that happening via a Premier League finish are rather high at this point, as Emery wants players with European pedigree, such as Torres.

The Barcelona star would fit in well, given Emery is willing to offer him a starting position in the team, although big challenges lie ahead. Should the Catalan giants make their intention to sell him clear, more prestigious clubs could enter the mix, potentially offering him a more lucrative contract than what Aston Villa may be able to afford.