Barcelona considering Ferran Torres sale amid Tottenham links

Tottenham Hotspur will look to sign 26-year-old Spanish international Ferran Torres from Barcelona this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Ferran Torres is the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are keen on bolstering their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker in the summer transfer window. So, the 26-year-old Barcelona forward has emerged as a target for the North London outfit.

Per Fichajes, the reigning La Liga champions are open to selling the Spaniard to balance their books and fund summer deal. Barcelona will demand around €35 million to part ways with Torres, with the valuation attractive for a cash-rich club like Tottenham.

How has Ferran Torres fared at Barcelona so far?

Ferran Torres has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Barcelona from Manchester City in a surprise move in January 2022. While the 26-year-old has been productive in the final third for the Blaugrana, he shared game time throughout his spell with the club. However, that has changed in the 2025/26 season, as he was a regular for Barcelona.

The Spanish international amassed over 2,500 minutes of game time in 49 appearances while scoring 21 goals and providing three assists. Meanwhile, Torres’s exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Tottenham Hotspur among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League return on the horizon?

Ferran Torres has been on Tottenham Hotspur’s wishlist since last summer. The continued interest makes logical sense, as the Lilywhites have yet to fill Son Heung-min’s void in the offensive unit since he moved to MLS nearly 12 months ago. Additionally, Richarlison faces an uncertain future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Brazilian’s departure will create the need for a versatile attacker, and Torres fits the bill perfectly. Like Richarlison, the Spaniard can reprise any attacking role, and his previous Premier League experience adds to his appeal.

Also Read: Ferran Torres: PSG’s perfect luxury signing and Barcelona’s necessary sacrifice

Barcelona’s asking price is not excessive, though there may be scope to reduce the valuation from the current €35 million mark, as the Spanish attacker has entered the final year of his contract. However, Tottenham will face stiff competition for Torres’s signature, as recent reports have claimed that he has an agreement in principle to join Paris Saint-Germain.