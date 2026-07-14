Arsenal rival Tottenham in Ferran Torres chase

Arsenal are exploring the market for attacking reinforcements as Mikel Arteta looks to add greater depth and versatility ahead of another demanding campaign.

With the Gunners expected to compete on multiple fronts once again, the club are assessing several high-profile options capable of strengthening the frontline. Barcelona, meanwhile, face another pivotal summer as they continue balancing sporting ambitions with financial realities.

Several first-team players could be sacrificed to create salary space and generate funds for incoming signings, leaving a number of established stars attracting interest from across Europe. Ferran Torres has emerged as one of those names and according to Fichajes, Arsenal have entered the race for the Barcelona forward, joining Tottenham Hotspur in monitoring his situation as uncertainty continues to surround his long-term future at Camp Nou.

The Spain international has just one year remaining on his current contract, which expires in June 2027, placing Barcelona in a difficult position. Unless an agreement over a new deal is reached soon, the Catalan giants may be forced to consider a sale this summer rather than risk losing him for nothing a year later.

Another factor complicating matters is a clause from Torres’s original transfer from Manchester City as Barcelona would owe Manchester City around €8 million if they extend his current deal, making a summer sale an increasingly attractive financial solution.

Arsenal and Tottenham identify top opportunity

Arsenal view Torres as an ideal addition because of his versatility. The 26-year-old is comfortable operating on either wing, through the middle as a false nine, or as a central striker, giving Arteta valuable tactical flexibility across a long season.

His previous Premier League experience with Manchester City also reduces the adaptation period normally associated with overseas signings. Having already worked in English football, Torres understands the intensity and physical demands of the division, making him an attractive option for Arsenal’s recruitment team.

Tottenham are also firmly in the picture. Roberto De Zerbi is keen to add another technically gifted attacker capable of playing across the front line, and Torres fits the profile Spurs are seeking as they continue rebuilding their squad following a busy summer in the transfer market.

Also Read: Ferran Torres: PSG’s perfect luxury signing and Barcelona’s necessary sale

Barcelona are believed to value the forward at around €35 million because of his contract situation, despite paying Manchester City €55 million to sign him in 2022. The Spanish club hope a strong World Cup campaign could spark a bidding war and push his eventual transfer fee closer to their original investment.

Barcelona weighing difficult decision

Despite Torres remaining a useful squad player under Hansi Flick, Barcelona’s wider financial picture may ultimately determine his future. Offloading his wages and generating a sizeable transfer fee would provide greater flexibility as the club continue pursuing further reinforcements before the new season.

The player himself is understood to be focused on the World Cup and will delay any major decision until after the tournament concludes. That means negotiations are unlikely to accelerate immediately, although interested clubs are already positioning themselves for talks.

Arsenal believe their sporting project and the opportunity to challenge consistently for major honours could prove persuasive if Torres decides to return to England. Tottenham, however, are equally confident that De Zerbi’s attacking philosophy and the promise of a leading role can strengthen their own case.

The best of both worlds

Ferran Torres would be a sensible addition for either club. His versatility, Premier League experience and tactical intelligence make him an attractive option at a relatively reasonable fee in today’s market.

Arsenal arguably offer the stronger sporting project, particularly given their regular title challenges, but Tottenham could tempt him with a more guaranteed starting role. Much may depend on Barcelona’s financial priorities once the World Cup concludes, with Torres’s contract situation ensuring this remains one of the transfer stories to watch over the coming weeks.