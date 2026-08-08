Barcelona prefer keeping Ferran Torres as Arsenal join race

Arsenal will look to sign 26-year-old Spanish international Ferran Torres from Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Caught Offside, sources have provided a mixed picture of Arsenal’s interest in Ferran Torres, with some suggesting they have submitted an enquiry, while others revealing they have only internally discussed a deal. The Gunners have stiff competition from PSG and Tottenham Hotspur for the Spaniard’s signature, with Barcelona eager to keep him at Camp Nou for another season.

How has Ferran Torres fared at Barcelona so far?

Ferran Torres has endured mixed fortunes since joining Barcelona from Manchester City in January 2022 for €55 million. While the 26-year-old has been productive in the final third for the Blaugrana, he shared game time throughout much of his spell. However, that changed in the 2025/26 season, when he became a regular starter.

The Spanish international amassed over 2,500 minutes of game time in 49 appearances while scoring 21 goals and providing three assists. However, Torres faces an uncertain future at Barcelona, as he has entered the final year of his contract. The situation has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs, with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and PSG among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

What next for Torres?

Arsenal will target a wide attacker in the final weeks of the summer transfer window, as they have sold Leandro Trossard to Besiktas. Additionally, Gabriel Martinelli has been inconsistent in the last few seasons. Vinicius Junior had thus emerged as Arsenal’s top attacking target, but they have been forced to realign after the Brazilian decided to sign a new contract with Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Ferran Torres has been on Tottenham Hotspur’s wishlist since last summer. The continued interest makes logical sense, as the Lilywhites have yet to fill Son Heung-min’s void in the offensive unit since he moved to MLS nearly 12 months ago. Additionally, Richarlison faces an uncertain future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Torres fits the bill as a versatile attacker capable of filling any attacking role.

As for PSG, the recent links have been surprising, as Luis Enrique has a stacked offensive unit in his squad. Additionally, Maghnes Akliouche has added to his options by arriving from AS Monaco this week. So, it is unclear how Torres fits into the scheme of things at PSG, though they lead the race to sign him, as per Caught Offside.

Also Read: Ferran Torres: PSG’s perfect luxury signing and Barcelona’s necessary sacrifice

However, with Barcelona determined to keep Torres despite his contract concerns, Arsenal, Tottenham, and PSG face a difficult path to securing his signature. Any deal will require the player to push for a move away from Camp Nou.