Arsenal eyeing Kenan Yildiz as Vinicius Junior alternative, need to pay €100 million to tempt Juventus

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are interested in acquiring the services of Juventus attacking mainstay Kenan Yildiz after missing out on Vinicius Junior.

Arsenal have targeted Kenan Yildiz as a Vinicius Junior alternative, with Juventus demanding over €100 million to negotiate. According to La Stampa via Calciomercato, the Gunners have turned their attention towards the Turkish gem after their hopes of signing Vinicius suffered a major blow.

The Brazilian international has committed his future to Real Madrid by signing a new long-term contract, forcing Arsenal to explore alternative options for their attack.

Yildiz has enjoyed rapid development since breaking into the Juventus first team and is increasingly regarded as one of the most exciting young attackers in Serie A. His performances last season further strengthened his reputation, with the 21-year-old registering 10 goals and six assists in 36 league appearances.

His versatility is another factor behind Arsenal’s interest. Although Yildiz is most comfortable operating from the left flank, he can also play as a No. 10 or lead the line when required. Those qualities fit the profile Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is believed to be seeking as he looks to significantly upgrade his options on the left.

Why does a left-winger remain a priority for Arsenal?

Arsenal have already added Christos Tzolis following Leandro Trossard’s departure, but that has not ended their search for another attacking player. Gabriel Martinelli’s future remains uncertain amid his links with AS Roma, while Arteta wants a winger capable of providing greater quality and consistency in the final third.

Yildiz could therefore emerge as an attractive alternative to Vinicius. However, convincing Juventus to sanction his departure will be extremely difficult. The Bianconeri have no intention of selling their prized No. 10 during the current transfer window and consider him an important part of their project.

Only an extraordinary proposal would persuade Juventus to negotiate. According to the report, Arsenal would need to offer well above €100 million simply to convince the Old Lady to sit down and negotiate.

That means the Gunners face a significant financial commitment if their interest develops into a formal approach. For Arsenal, the decision could now come down to how aggressively they want to pursue an alternative to Vinicius Junior.

Also Read: Three potential Vinicius Junior alternatives for Arsenal

Yildiz possesses the technical ability, versatility and potential to fit Arteta’s plans, but securing his signature would require the Gunners to make a statement investment. Juventus’s €100 million baseline will test whether Arsenal view the Turk as a Vinicius-tier priority this summer.