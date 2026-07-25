Manchester United join AS Roma in Nicolo Tresoldi chase

Manchester United are continuing to assess young attacking options as they look to strengthen their forward line with players capable of contributing immediately while retaining significant long-term potential.

The club’s recruitment team has increasingly focused on emerging talents who have already demonstrated that they can handle pressure at senior level. That search has led them towards the Belgian market, where one of Club Brugge’s most valuable players is attracting serious attention following an outstanding title-winning campaign.

According to HLN, Manchester United are now closely monitoring Nicolo Tresoldi, with the Premier League side joining AS Roma in the race for the 21-year-old striker. Roma have already tested Club Brugge’s determination to keep the forward by submitting an offer worth €35 million. However, the Belgian champions rejected the proposal and have maintained that Tresoldi is not currently available for transfer.

Club Brugge reject substantial Roma offer

Club Brugge decided shortly after winning the league title that Tresoldi would remain for at least one more season, even if a potentially record-breaking offer arrived during the summer window. The club’s position is already coming under considerable pressure. Roma’s €35 million bid represents a significant investment, particularly from a Serie A side, and further offers could force Brugge to reconsider their stance.

Tresoldi initially appeared willing to follow the club’s plan by staying for another campaign before departing under more favourable circumstances. However, that understanding may be tested if Roma improve their proposal or Manchester United formalise their interest.

The young striker finished last season as Club Brugge’s leading scorer, contributing to 32 goals and playing an important role in their championship success. Having already achieved domestic recognition in Belgium, he may believe that the time is approaching to test himself in a more competitive league.

Manchester United could transform the race

Manchester United have followed Tresoldi’s progress for some time and are now keeping a close eye on developments between Roma and Club Brugge. Their involvement could significantly change the situation. Premier League clubs generally possess greater spending power than their Serie A counterparts, meaning United would be capable of exceeding Roma’s rejected proposal if they decide the striker is a priority target.

Club Brugge have previously attempted to retain important players before eventually accepting major offers. The departures of Charles De Ketelaere and Ardon Jashari demonstrated that firm public positions can become difficult to maintain once elite clubs increase their financial pressure.

Roma currently appear to be the most advanced suitor because they have submitted a formal bid; however, United could rapidly become the favourites if they make a concrete approach. Tresoldi represents precisely the kind of high-upside attacker Manchester United should be tracking. He is young, productive and already accustomed to the expectations that come with leading a title-chasing team.

Club Brugge’s refusal to accept €35 million shows how highly they value him, but their resolve may not survive a substantially improved Premier League offer. Roma have made the first serious move, yet United’s financial strength means they could take control of the race whenever they choose. However, other top clubs, including Arsenal, have also shown interest in the player.