Everton working on deal to sign Liam Delap from Chelsea

Everton will look to sign 23-year-old English striker Liam Delap from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Wayne Veysey on Football Insider, Liam Delap is the subject of transfer interest from Everton. The Toffees are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a striker ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have identified the 23-year-old Chelsea centre-forward as their primary target for the position.

However, per Wayne Veysey on Football Insider, Everton will not put all the eggs in Delap basket, with out-of-favour Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson being an alternative to the Chelsea outcast. The report has also suggested that while the Toffees are working on a deal, they will face stiff competition from Coventry City for the Englishman’s signature.

Liam Delap and an ill-advised move

Liam Delap has endured a frustrating spell since joining Chelsea from Ipswich Town in a deal worth £30 million last summer. The 23-year-old arrived amid sufficient hype after Chelsea secured his services for what appeared to be a cost-effective fee following his impressive performances for the Tractor Boys. However, persistent fitness issues undermined his debut campaign before poor form added to the difficulties.

Even when available, Delap has been forced to operate behind Joao Pedro in the Chelsea pecking order. The English striker has accumulated only 1,907 minutes across 47 appearances for Chelsea, contributing three goals and five assists. By comparison, elite Premier League strikers typically accumulate 3,000+ minutes annually, indicating severe underutilisation. Despite these struggles, his stock remains high, with multiple clubs vying for his signature this year.

Another Premier League move on the cards?

Everton previously targeted Liam Delap from Ipswich Town last summer before his Chelsea move. A deal did not materialise back then, yet renewed interest is understandable given the club’s issues in the final third. While Beto impressed towards the end of the campaign, Thierno Barry’s stock plummeted, reducing him to a rotation role at the Merseyside club.

Additionally, recent reports have linked the Frenchman with RB Leipzig, with a summer exit possible. Multiple strikers have thus emerged on Everton’s wishlist, with Delap also a viable target. The latest report confirms the 23-year-old Englishman ranks among the Merseyside club’s striker priorities for the off-season.

Also Read: Five players Chelsea must sell this summer

With game time scarce and Emmanuel Emegha and Danny Welbeck arriving at Stamford Bridge this summer, Delap’s struggles at Chelsea are bound to continue. An Everton move would offer a route back to regular football and rediscovering the form that made the English striker a sought-after during his time at Ipswich Town. However, the decision to consider alternatives is sensible, considering the competition for Delap’s signature.