Everton eyeing Troy Parrott as Liam Delap alternative

Everton are widening their search for a new striker as concerns grow over the cost of signing Liam Delap from Chelsea.

David Moyes wants to strengthen his attacking options before the transfer window closes, but Chelsea’s reported £40 million valuation of Delap has encouraged the Toffees to explore more affordable alternatives.

According to Sebastien Vidal via X, AZ Alkmaar striker Troy Parrott has been discussed internally as a credible option. Everton believe the Republic of Ireland international’s movement, technical quality and ability to link attacks could suit the style Moyes is developing at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Delap valuation forces Everton to consider alternatives

Everton remain interested in Delap, but the finances are difficult to justify after his disappointing first season at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea signed the 23-year-old from Ipswich Town for £30 million last summer, but he managed only two goals in 41 appearances across all competitions, including just one in the Premier League.

Despite that limited output, the Blues are reportedly seeking around £40 million to sanction his departure. Such a fee would make Delap the most expensive striker in Everton’s history and would represent a major risk for a player coming off an underwhelming campaign. Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United have also been linked with the Chelsea forward, increasing the possibility that Everton could be drawn into an expensive bidding contest.

Parrott emerges after prolific season

Parrott offers a very different proposition after an exceptional season for both club and country. The 24-year-old reportedly produced 43 goal contributions, including 31 goals, across his appearances for AZ Alkmaar. His international performances were particularly influential, with five goals across two crucial matches helping Ireland move closer to World Cup qualification.

Former Premier League goalkeeper Shay Given believes Parrott has now earned the opportunity to return to a major European league. The former Tottenham striker struggled during a series of Championship loans earlier in his career, where the direct and physical nature of the division did not always suit his qualities.

His move to the Netherlands allowed him to develop in a more technical environment. Parrott has become effective at dropping into pockets, combining with wide players and timing his runs into the penalty area. Those characteristics could make him a strong tactical fit for Moyes, particularly if Everton want a forward who can contribute beyond simply finishing chances.

Parrott appears ready for the next step after proving himself in the Eredivisie and on the international stage. A move to Everton would offer him the chance to return to the Premier League with greater experience and confidence than during his earlier spell at Tottenham. The Toffees would still need to agree a fee with AZ Alkmaar, but the overall package may prove more reasonable than the £40 million required for Delap.

Parrott may represent the smarter option for Everton. Delap still has potential, but paying a record fee after such a poor Chelsea season would be difficult to defend. Parrott arrives with momentum, confidence and a far stronger recent goalscoring record.

There would naturally be questions over whether his Eredivisie form can translate to the Premier League, but his performances for Ireland suggest his development is genuine. At the right price, he would offer Everton a productive, technically compatible striker without carrying the same financial risk as Delap.