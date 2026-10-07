Everton could rekindle move for Folarin Balogun, remain in contact with player

Everton could rekindle a move for Folarin Balogun ahead of January despite the failed summer transfer, as the clubs have maintained contact.

According to a report by Football Insider, Everton could return for Folarin Balogun ahead of the January window as David Moyes looks to add a new striker to his attacking setup. The American was close to joining the Toffees on deadline day before the move collapsed in controversial circumstances, and the club have reportedly maintained contact with the Monaco forward.

Everton were left stunned on deadline day as their proposed move for Folarin Balogun collapsed at the eleventh hour after everything had been agreed. It was reported at the time that the American forward refused to sign the contract after an earlier controversy involving a failed medical, which led Everton and Monaco to renegotiate the terms of the deal.

The Toffees had pursued Balogun, agreed personal terms with him for a deadline-day move and later struck terms with AS Monaco to bring the forward to England for a medical. However, when the move collapsed, it also affected Chelsea’s move for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, as both players returned to France following the deadline-day debacle.

Balogun has only returned to the first-team plans at Monaco after being left out of the squad for the first four games, before playing just a single minute in the match before the international break. His long-term future at the Ligue 1 club is still uncertain, with the striker admittedly open to playing in the Premier League.

Everton to revive Folarin Balogun move?

Everton are now ready to rekindle their interest in Balogun and revive the move that failed on deadline day. David Moyes still needs a striker, as the manager is not confident of getting through the whole season with only Thierno Barry as his main centre-forward.

They are therefore looking at different options in the market to find the right solution, and Balogun still features on their list. The report states that the Toffees have maintained contact with the player and his camp, which could help them revive a move in the near future, possibly even in January.

Any move would still need the player’s final approval, and Everton would need a smoother process than the deadline-day debacle. AS Monaco would also need to hold talks if the Toffees are serious about reviving a move for the 25-year-old striker, as a move remains complicated but still possible.