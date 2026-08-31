Everton make offer to sign Folarin Balogun, player wants move

Everton will look to sign 25-year-old USMNT international Folarin Balogun from Ligue 1 club AS Monaco this summer.

According to an update from reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Everton and AS Monaco are in talks over a possible deal for Folarin Balogun after the Merseyside club submitted an official bid. The Toffees are working on a deal to sign a new striker after accepting an offer from Fiorentina for Beto.

Meanwhile, Sacha Tavolieri revealed yesterday that Everton offered €18 million to sign Balogun, with the AS Monaco striker already reaching an agreement to join the Merseyside club. Another update from the Belgian journalist on X has claimed that the Ligue 1 giants have “acknowledged the American striker’s desire to join the Toffees and are currently negotiating a deal”. However, their demands are higher than Everton’s proposed sum.

How has Folarin Balogun fared since leaving Arsenal?

Folarin Balogun has been among the most impressive young prospects in Ligue 1 since joining AS Monaco from Arsenal in August 2023. The move ended a 15-year association with the North London club, but the 25-year-old has flourished in France in the last three years and enjoyed the most productive season of his career in the past 12 months.

Balogun contributed 19 goals and five assists in 43 appearances across all competitions in the 2025/26 season before enjoying an exceptional campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring three goals and providing one assist in four outings. Those exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, though Everton can usurp them all after launching a move to land the USMNT international.

Premier League return on the horizon?

Folarin Balogun has been on Everton’s wishlist for several months leading up to the summer transfer window. The pursuit reflects the urgent need to sign a striker, as Beto is on the verge of joining Fiorentina after the Merseyside club accepted Fiorentina’s bid worth €17 million over the weekend.

Beto’s departure will leave David Moyes with Thierno Barry as the sole recognised striker in his squad. While the former Villarreal striker has been impressive in the first month of the 2026/27 season, he has been inconsistent since joining Everton. So, signing a productive striker who also possesses the ideal physical profile for the Premier League is the right step forward.

The USMNT international also possesses previous experience of English football and should settle in quickly at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. However, with Sacha Tavolieri suggesting that AS Monaco will demand over €40 million plus add-ons to sell the 24-year-old, a sizeable gap remains between what Everton offered and the Ligue 1 club’s expected fee, though the player’s desire to join the Toffees brings them closer to a deal.