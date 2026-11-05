Everton, Fulham in transfer tussle to sign Richarlison in January

Everton and Fulham are keen on signing 29-year-old Brazilian international Richarlison from Tottenham Hotspur in January.

According to a report by ESPN Brazil journalist Bruno Andrade, a triple update has emerged on Richarlison’s future, with four clubs part of the race to sign him in the winter transfer window. For Everton and Fulham, there is a significant barrier stopping the move from materialising, as neither will be ready to match his wages at Tottenham.

However, per Bruno Andrade, Galatasaray and Trabzonspor retain an interest in the out-of-favour attacker after chasing him in the summer. The Turkish clubs have been “making promises of more lucrative offers” and potentially pay him more than what he earns at Tottenham.

Richarlison and his time at Tottenham so far

Richarlison has experienced mixed fortunes since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Everton in a deal worth £60 million in July 2022. The 29-year-old was among the best attackers in the Premier League when he moved to the North London club. However, poor form and fitness issues blighted his spell for the most part, though he showed solid form in the 2025/26 campaign.

The Brazilian attacker featured regularly in the 2025/26 season and ended the campaign as Tottenham’s top scorer. He accumulated 12 goals and five assists in 43 outings across all competitions, making him a rare bright spot for the North London outfit during a turbulent year.

What next?

Widespread reports towards the end of the English transfer window linked Richarlison with Everton, who also wanted to re-sign him last year before a deal did not materialise. The Toffees need striker depth. Thierno Barry is the only specialist centre-forward in David Moyes’s squad, and Richarlison can play on the left flank amid uncertainties surrounding Jack Grealish.

As for Fulham, Gonzalo Garcia has faded after an impressive start. Alvaro Arbeloa seeks a productive alternative in January, and Richarlison’s ability to take on defenders through direct runs and pace offers a contrast to Garcia’s poaching approach.

However, reluctance to match his Tottenham wages threatens to derail the move for Everton and Fulham. Bruno Andrade has revealed that the Brazilian will give preference to the more appealing financial offer, giving Galatasaray and Trabzonspor an advantage in the battle for his signature due to their readiness to hand him a lucrative contract.