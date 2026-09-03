Richarlison agrees personal terms with Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor will look to sign 29-year-old Brazilian international Richarlison from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

According to an update from reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Richarlison has already reached an agreement on personal terms with Trabszonspor. The big-spending Turkish Super Lig giants are ready to hand a triple-your-money contract to the wantaway 29-year-old Tottenham Hotspur attacker.

However, a summer move is contingent on Tottenham accepting a bid from the Turkish club as they look to complete their attacking overhaul in the final days of the summer transfer window. Per Fabrizio Romano, Spurs have already rejected offers worth £15 million and £20 million, with Trabzonspor ready to return with a third proposal.

Richarlison and his time at Tottenham so far

Richarlison has experienced mixed fortunes joining Tottenham Hotspur from Everton in July 2022. The 29-year-old was among the most impressive attackers in the Premier League when he moved to the North London club. However, poor form and fitness issues have hampered him for much of his Tottenham spell, though he showed solid form in the 2025/26 campaign.

The Brazilian attacker featured regularly in a chaotic 2025/26 campaign and ended the season as Tottenham’s top scorer. He accumulated 12 goals and five assists in 43 outings across all competitions, making him a rare bright spot for the North London outfit. This resurgence has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs.

What next?

Widespread reports towards the end of the English transfer window linked Richarlison with Everton, who also wanted to re-sign him last summer before a deal did not materialise. However, a move to the Turkish Super Lig appears a possibility, with the player turning down the chance to return to the Merseyside club. Trabzonspor will launch a third bid to complete a late deal.

Trabzonspor’s interest reflects the club’s ambition to compete for the Turkish Super Lig title. They have already signed world-class veterans like Mohamed Salah and Fabinho, with Richarlison emerging as their latest marquee target.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will not stand in Richarlison’s way, having already decided to cash in on him after Roberto De Zerbi revealed that he has submitted a transfer request. However, it remains unclear if Trabzonspor’s third bid will meet Tottenham’s valuation, though Richarlison has signalled his willingness to join the Turkish Super Lig club.