Coventry City learn key factor to keep Jack Rudoni next summer

Coventry City must keep their top-flight status intact to stand a chance of keeping hold of key midfielder Jack Rudoni next summer.

According to Football Insider, Coventry City are already fearing an exit for Jack Rudoni in the near future, and they must ensure they remain in the Premier League next season to stand a chance of keeping him on board. The 25-year-old in-form midfielder has already attracted big interest within the top flight, with some concerns already in play over a potential January exit.

Jack Rudoni has proved himself to be the main man at Coventry City this season, and Frank Lampard knows the 25-year-old in-form midfielder will play a key role for the club in the top flight. Three goals in the league games so far have added to Rudoni’s importance in the team, while the club are expected to do everything possible to keep him for the long-term future.

Coventry are aware of the growing interest in the 25-year-old in-form midfielder and are probably ready to go all out in an effort to keep him at the club. The January window might also represent the best time to cash in on the midfielder in terms of his valuation, as next summer Rudoni will enter the final year of his deal at the club.

Lampard’s side are confident of Rudoni’s stay beyond January, and if they do succeed, they must ensure relegation survival to retain the player next summer. Without top-flight football, it will be difficult to keep Rudoni at the club, as some established Premier League sides are already in the mix to prise him away, as Coventry already fear outrage if they were to sell him in the winter window.

Newcastle United and Leeds United may have to wait

Newcastle United and Leeds United are the teams heavily interested in Rudoni ahead of January and could make a big push in the winter market if there are signals that he could be available. The Magpies view him as a long-term replacement for Joe Willock, who is in the final year of his deal.

Leeds United are looking to add a new midfielder that could add some competitive spirit to the team moving ahead. Rudoni has proved his worth in English football, and his displays in the top flight will only encourage Daniel Farke to make a move sooner rather than later.

The 25-year-old in-form midfielder will enter the final year of his deal next summer, and if he can’t be signed in January, Leeds United or Newcastle United will have to wait until the summer. While there’s a big chance he leaves regardless of Coventry’s top-flight status, staying in the Premier League does give Lampard’s side a big shot at retaining him.