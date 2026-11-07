Leeds United, Newcastle United front-runners to sign Jack Rudoni, Everton also keen

Jack Rudoni’s impressive start to life in the Premier League has put the Coventry City midfielder firmly on the radar of several top-flight clubs, with Leeds United and Newcastle United emerging as the leading contenders for his signature.

The 25-year-old has quickly adapted to the demands of the division following Coventry’s promotion and has already established himself as an important attacking outlet. Rudoni has scored three goals in his first nine Premier League appearances, underlining the threat he can provide from midfield.

According to Fussball News, Leeds, Newcastle, Everton and Fulham are all monitoring the Englishman, although no club has yet opened formal negotiations. Leeds’ interest appears particularly significant as their recruitment department has reportedly followed Rudoni for around a year, with the midfielder now viewed as a potential solution to their desire for greater creativity and goals from midfield.

Newcastle step up scouting as Coventry face a difficult decision

Newcastle are also keeping a close eye on Rudoni and have regularly sent scouts to watch him in action. The Magpies are assessing whether his development can continue at the highest level and whether he could eventually become an option for their own midfield.

Everton and Fulham complete the current group of Premier League admirers and both clubs are understood to be monitoring Rudoni’s performances and contractual situation, although their interest has not yet developed into a concrete approach.

For Coventry, the attention presents a difficult situation as Rudoni has become an important component of a side attempting to establish itself in the Premier League, and losing him midway through the campaign would leave a significant gap.

His current market value is estimated at around €20million by Transfermarkt, although Coventry’s actual asking price has not been established. A strong campaign could push that valuation higher, particularly if several Premier League clubs eventually compete for his signature. A January move remains possible but far from certain as Leeds and Newcastle are understood to be considering their options, while Coventry will hope Rudoni’s importance to their survival campaign discourages potential buyers.

Hold out till the summer

Rudoni’s numbers are encouraging, but his value goes beyond three goals in nine matches. He has demonstrated that he can carry his attacking influence into the Premier League, which is particularly significant for a player whose previous experience was largely outside the division.

Leeds arguably represents the most logical destination. Their interest predates Rudoni’s Premier League breakthrough, suggesting this is not simply a reaction to a few impressive performances. A midfielder capable of arriving late in the box and contributing goals could address one of their attacking shortcomings.

Newcastle, meanwhile, can offer a stronger squad and a higher competitive ceiling, but Rudoni would face greater competition for minutes. Coventry’s priority should be to keep him until the end of the season if possible. A January sale could provide valuable revenue, but losing one of their most productive players could prove far more costly in the fight for survival. If Rudoni maintains this level, however, Coventry may struggle to resist the financial pressure next summer.