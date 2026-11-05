Leeds United considering 2027 move for Jack Rudoni

Leeds United will look to sign 25-year-old English midfielder Jack Rudoni from fellow Premier League club Coventry City next year.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Leeds United will aim to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder next year, and they have set their sights on the Coventry City star. However, the 25-year-old is not the only candidate on the West Yorkshire club’s wishlist.

Per TEAMtalk, the Whites are also keen on signing Gabriel Sara and Pavel Sulc, with the report suggesting that a “lack of imagination and creativity in the final third, together with a failure to execute the right pass” has left Daniel Farke concerned.

Jack Rudoni and his ascent to the Premier League

Jack Rudoni has established himself into a pivotal figure since joining Coventry City from Huddersfield Town in July 2024. The 25-year-old, born in London, struggled for stability after graduating from AFC Wimbledon’s academy, but he has been instrumental in Coventry’s recent rise, including the 2025/26 EFL Championship title win.

After contributing 7 goals and 8 assists in the EFL Championship last season, Rudoni has hit the ground running in the Premier League, having scored the most goals for the newly-promoted club thus far. Three goals in his last four top-flight outings have taken his tally to four strikes in ten outings across all competitions, with the Sky Blues climbing out of the relegation zone due to his involvement.

What next?

Jack Rudoni’s performances for Coventry City over the last 15 months have not only made him a favourite of Frank Lampard’s, as suggested by TEAMtalk, but also piqued the attention of several well-known clubs. Leeds United will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature next year.

Leeds are pursuing a productive midfielder to address the attacking burden. Rudoni has scored 11 goals and recorded 8 assists in league games since the start of last season, demonstrating his attacking threat, but he also possesses impressive passing ability, having played 1.6 key passes per game. The Englishman also excels defensively, averaging 4 recoveries per Premier League match this term.

Rudoni’s proven top-flight readiness has made Rudoni an attractive target for Leeds United’s recruitment team. However, prising the English midfielder away from Coventry City midway through the season is bound to be a tall order, considering his importance to the promoted club and Lampard’s affinity towards him.