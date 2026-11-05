Leeds United join Aston Villa, Newcastle United in Gabriel Sara race.

Leeds United have joined Aston Villa and Newcastle United in monitoring Gabriel Sara as Daniel Farke’s side assess ways to inject greater creativity into their squad ahead of the January transfer window.

The Whites have endured a difficult spell after an encouraging start to the Premier League campaign, going five matches without a victory. While their overall performances have often been competitive, a lack of imagination in the final third and an inability to find the decisive pass have cost them valuable points.

According to TEAMtalk, Sara has emerged as an option worth considering and the 27-year-old Brazil international has started the season strongly with Galatasaray, registering two goals and four assists in 10 appearances.

Leeds have admired the midfielder for some time and were among the clubs to make enquiries during the summer window. His technical quality and ability to operate further forward could provide Farke with an additional creative outlet. Sara also has previous experience of English football, having spent two seasons with Norwich City before moving to Galatasaray in 2024. Although that experience came in the Championship, it could reduce the adaptation period should he return to England.

Premier League competition could complicate deal

Leeds are not alone in their interest as Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Everton and Crystal Palace have all been linked with Sara, creating a competitive market around the Brazilian as his performances in Turkey continue to attract attention.

His desire to eventually play in the Premier League could work in Leeds’ favour. Sara is understood to harbour ambitions of returning to England, having experienced the country previously and now established himself at one of Turkey’s leading clubs. That familiarity could be particularly valuable during the January window, when clubs often need players capable of contributing quickly rather than requiring a lengthy adaptation period.

However, Galatasaray are under no obligation to sell. Sara still has around two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract, giving the Turkish champions a strong negotiating position. For Leeds, any January move would therefore depend on whether they can agree a fee that reflects both Sara’s importance to Galatasaray and their own need for additional attacking creativity.

A solution for Leeds’ problems

Sara looks like a logical target for Leeds because the problem he could address is already clear. Farke’s side have shown enough in general play to suggest they are capable of competing in the Premier League, but the final-third execution has repeatedly let them down.

The Brazilian’s experience is particularly attractive as he knows English football, has adapted to a different tactical environment in Turkey and is currently producing goals and assists consistently. That combination makes him less of a gamble than an overseas player arriving without any previous experience of the English game.

The concern is competition as Newcastle and Villa can offer considerable financial muscle, while Crystal Palace and Everton could also provide attractive alternatives. For Leeds, the key would be moving before Sara’s market becomes even more competitive. If Farke believes creativity is the missing ingredient, Sara has enough versatility and experience to justify serious consideration rather than simply remaining another name on the scouting list.