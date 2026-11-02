Everton, Newcastle United preparing bid to sign Gabriel Sara.

Gabriel Sara has emerged as one of the more closely watched midfielders on the European transfer market, with his performances for Galatasaray attracting growing attention from England and Italy.

The 27-year-old Brazilian has become an important figure in Istanbul since joining Galatasaray in 2024, combining creativity with a growing contribution in the final third. His ability to influence games from central areas has now put him on the radar of several clubs looking to strengthen their midfield.

According to Fussball News, Newcastle United and Everton are among the Premier League sides interested in the midfielder. Both clubs are understood to be preparing offers in the region of £25-30 million as they consider whether to turn their interest into a formal approach.

Aston Villa and Brighton have also monitored Sara previously, while Napoli and Roma are following his situation from Serie A. As of yet, no formal agreement has been reached between any of the interested clubs and Galatasaray but the possibility of an offer from England is becoming increasingly significant as the January and summer transfer windows approach.

Galatasaray set asking price as interest grows

Galatasaray have little reason to make Sara available cheaply. The Brazilian remains under contract until June 2029 and is regarded as an important component of the club’s midfield. The Turkish champions are therefore expected to demand around €40 million before entering serious negotiations. However, according to the same information, sustained discussions could potentially result in an agreement closer to €35 million.

That valuation would represent a significant investment for Everton or Newcastle, but both clubs are looking for midfielders capable of adding creativity without sacrificing physical output. Sara’s versatility makes him particularly attractive as he can operate as a box-to-box midfielder, play further forward as a creator or influence possession from deeper areas. His vision allows him to find progressive passes, while his ability from set pieces and willingness to shoot from distance add another dimension to his game.

For Newcastle, his profile could provide additional technical quality in central areas, particularly when opponents defend in compact blocks. Everton, meanwhile, could view his ability to contribute both creatively and defensively as valuable in a midfield that needs greater consistency.

The biggest question is whether either Premier League club will be prepared to approach Galatasaray’s €40 million benchmark. An initial £25-30 million proposal could therefore serve as a test of how firmly the Turkish club intends to hold its position.

A flexible player

Sara’s appeal goes beyond his goals and assists because he offers something increasingly valuable in modern midfielders namely tactical flexibility. A player who can move between the No.8 and No.10 roles gives a manager more freedom to alter the team’s attacking structure without making an immediate substitution. Sara can drop towards the ball, connect midfield to attack and then arrive in the box when space opens up.

That versatility could be particularly useful in the Premier League, where midfielders are repeatedly required to switch between controlled possession and rapid transitions. There is, however, a financial question as paying close to €40 million for a 27-year-old represents a very different proposition from investing in a younger developmental midfielder. The buying club would need immediate contribution rather than simply potential resale value.

For that reason, the structure of the deal could matter almost as much as the headline fee. If Galatasaray are willing to negotiate around the €35 million mark, Sara becomes a considerably more attractive proposition. Newcastle and Everton appear to have the financial capacity to test that possibility and the next step is whether either club is willing to move from scouting and interest to an actual bid.