Everton better-placed than Newcastle United in Gabriel Sara race

Everton are best-placed to sign 27-year-old Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Sara from Galatasaray next year, with a summer move likelier than a mid-season deal.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Gabriel Sara has also been the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Tyneside club attempted to sign the 27-year-old Galatasaray midfielder in the summer transfer window before pursuing alternatives.

Per Pete O’Rourke, after signing three midfielders in the summer, Newcastle United are no longer prioritising a move for Sara, giving Everton the advantage the battle for his signature. Meanwhile, the report adds that Galatasaray are “keen to avoid a mid-season sale” and will only consider a departure after the 2026/27 campaign ends.

Gabriel Sara and his time at Galatasaray

Gabriel Sara has experienced a topsy-turvy ride since joining Galatasaray from Norwich City in August 2024. The Brazilian midfielder hit the ground running at the Turkish club and impressed in his debut season with Cimbom. However, his playing time reduced in 2025/26 following Ilkay Gundogan’s arrival, which restricted him to less than 3,000 minutes of game time in 42 outings.

The Brazilian midfielder has resurrected his fortunes in the first two months of the 2026/27 season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in seven appearances thus far. Sara’s improved form has piqued the attention of several Premier League clubs.

Will Sara return to England soon?

Gabriel Sara has been on Everton’s wishlist for an extended period. The continued interest is logical, as despite signing Hayden Hackney, the uncertainties surrounding Carlos Alcaraz’s long-term future has compelled the Merseyside club to pursue a replacement. Sara is a like-for-like alternative, as his productivity will add new facets to Everton’s gameplay.

As for Newcastle United, the Tyneside outfit wanted to sign Sara in the summer transfer window, but failed to seal a deal. The continued interest is surprising, though with Sean Steur and Aladji Bamba still coming to grips with the challenges of the Premier League, they can do with an alternative. Additionally, the Magpies are worried about Joe Willock’s long-term future amid his continued links with Besiktas.

Sara’s productivity and ability to contribute out of possession (4.9 recoveries, 3.2 tackles-plus-clearances-plus-interceptions per game in Super Lig) add to his appeal for Premier League clubs. The Brazilian already has previous experience of English football through his stint with Norwich City. However, with Galatasaray reluctant to sanction a mid-season exit, a summer approach remains Everton’s realistic avenue.