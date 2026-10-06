Everton open to selling Carlos Alcaraz if they sign January replacement.

Everton are prepared to consider selling Carlos Alcaraz in January, but only if they can first secure a replacement, with Football Insider reporting that Fenerbahce are showing interest in the 23-year-old. Alcaraz is out of contract next summer and has struggled for opportunities under David Moyes, but Everton currently cannot afford to lose another attacking option without strengthening their squad. The Argentine has played only five minutes of Premier League football this season.

Everton facing a difficult decision

Everton signed Alcaraz for £13million in 2025 after his successful loan spell from Flamengo, expecting him to develop into an important attacking player but that has not happened yet. Injuries disrupted his first full season on Merseyside, with Alcaraz making only six Premier League starts. His athleticism remained evident, however, as he led Everton for sprints per 90.

This season has brought even fewer opportunities. He has made just two league appearances and has largely found himself among Moyes’ substitutes. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been one of the main reasons and his excellent form has established him as a preferred option in the attacking midfield role Alcaraz would ideally occupy.

That leaves Everton with a player who needs minutes, a contract that expires next summer and growing interest from abroad. Fenerbahce could offer Alcaraz the opportunity to restart his career, while Everton would have the chance to avoid losing their investment for nothing.

Buy before selling

Despite that temptation, Everton cannot simply sanction his departure as Moyes still needs squad depth, particularly given the Toffees’ limited attacking options. Losing Alcaraz without bringing someone else through the door would leave the manager with fewer alternatives during the second half of the season.

That is why Everton’s position is conditional rather than an outright decision to sell. If the club identify and complete a suitable January replacement, the door could open for Alcaraz to leave. If they fail to do so, keeping him until the end of his contract may become the safer option.

For the player, meanwhile, the situation is becoming increasingly difficult as at 23, regular football should be a priority, and sitting on the bench at Everton does little to help his development. Alcaraz clearly needs a fresh opportunity, and if Fenerbahce can offer him regular minutes, a January move could benefit everyone. Yet selling him simply because his contract expires next summer would be short-sighted if Moyes is left with an even thinner squad.

The replacement condition is therefore crucial as Everton should only sanction the move if they can bring in a player capable of genuinely competing for minutes rather than merely filling a squad number. Alcaraz has not shown enough consistency to make himself indispensable, but neither has he been given a sustained run to prove he can become an important Premier League player. The next few months could decide whether Everton salvage value from the situation or watch him walk away for nothing.