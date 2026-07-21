Aston Villa, Newcastle United establish contact for Gabriel Sara move

Aston Villa and Newcastle United have stepped up their pursuit of Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara after making contact with the Brazilian’s representatives ahead of a possible summer transfer.

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are exploring a deal for 27-year-old Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara, with the Turkish Super Lig champions understood to be willing to sanction his departure if their asking price of around £25 million is met, as per TEAMtalk.

Sara has rebuilt his reputation since leaving Norwich City for Galatasaray in 2024. The Brazilian midfielder has become a key figure in Turkey, impressing with his technical ability, creativity and versatility in central midfield. His performances have also earned him recognition at international level, making him an attractive option for clubs seeking proven quality with previous experience in English football.

Villa’s interest comes as Unai Emery looks to reshape his midfield options. The West Midlands club are expected to be active in the market following changes to their squad, and Sara is viewed as a player capable of operating in multiple midfield roles. Comfortable as a deep-lying playmaker, an advanced midfielder or even in a wider position when required, the Brazilian fits the profile of a technically gifted player Emery values.

Newcastle United are also weighing up a move as Eddie Howe continues his search for additional quality in midfield after selling Sandro Tonali to Tottenham. The Magpies see Sara as someone who could add composure in possession while also contributing goals and assists from central areas. His previous experience in English football with Norwich could help ease any transition back to the Premier League.

Where will Sara end up this summer?

The race, however, is expected to remain competitive. Reports have previously linked several Premier League clubs with Sara, although Aston Villa and Newcastle appear to have taken concrete steps by opening discussions with the player’s camp. Whether either club follows up with an official bid remains to be seen, but the initial contacts suggest genuine interest is developing.

For Sara, a return to the Premier League could allow him to prove himself after his previous spell with Norwich ended in relegation. He has matured significantly since then, developing into a more complete midfielder and attracting interest from clubs competing for European qualification.

With both clubs having formalised contact, the race is now expected to intensify over the coming weeks, the first official bid will likely determine the momentum.